Landslip road closed as work starts to stabilise embankment

Newport Road landslip, Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Newport Road in Saffron Walden has been closed as engineers start work to make the embankment safe following a landslip last year.

Surveys and onsite planning took place between March 18-22 and engineers cleared vegetation at the top of the embankment in order to fully close the road yesterday (April 8) and begin the main works.

The road closure is currently in place until April 18.

A spokesman for Essex Highways said: “We will be commencing the clearance and regrading of the embankment this week and this will continue next week. There are environmental concerns such as bird nests, but surveys have been carried out and we expect these can be mitigated. It is likely we will be able to finish the work and reopen the road by the end of the month, if not even sooner.

“Further survey work will be carried out, informed by what is found during the excavations, to understand whether these works will be sufficient to guarantee the long-term stability of the site, or whether further works will be required.

“We apologise for the delays and inconvenience to drivers during the closure, but it has been important to get the right solution to avoid repeated problems and further emergency closures.”