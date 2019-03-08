Advanced search

Busy route into Saffron Walden to close for almost two weeks as essential works take place

PUBLISHED: 10:45 18 October 2019

Further work is taking place in Newport Road. Picture: Essex Highways

Further work is taking place in Newport Road. Picture: Essex Highways

Archant

Newport Road in Saffron Walden will be closed for essential embankment works between October 21-November 1, Essex Highways has announced.

Work will be taking place in Newport Road. Picture: Essex HighwaysWork will be taking place in Newport Road. Picture: Essex Highways

Essex County Council's highways team says that cyclists and pedestrians will still have access to the B1052 but vehicles, including HGVs, will have to follow diversions while the work takes place.

Work is being carried out to remove vegetation and other debris that currently makes the chalk embankments unstable, particularly in wet weather. A survey will also be carried out as part of the works.

Provisions will be made to allow access for emergency services, cyclists and pedestrians to pass through the work site however all other vehicles will be required to either follow the signed official diversion which will be suitable for all vehicles, including those restricted by the height and weight limits in the area, or use other local suitable routes.

Bus operators have been informed of the works so that alternative arrangements can be put in place during this closure.

An Essex Highways spokesman said: "We understand that the road closure will be an inconvenience to the travelling public however we would like to provide assurance that the planned programme avoids multiple road closures over a longer period in favour of one shorter road closure, allowing for efficient working and a reduced period on-site."

Details of the diversion route can be found online at: https://one.network/?115075843

