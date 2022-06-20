The Post Office service in Newport is to move again and reopen as a full-time 46-hour service.

The resignation of the Postmaster led to an 18-month gap, then a part-time temporary service at Debden Grange retirement village opened last summer.

This service will cease on Wednesday (June 22) at noon.

A new-look Post Office will open at Newport Pharmacy, The Brown House, High Street, Newport, on Tuesday, June 28 at 9am.

Matt Hatfull, Post Office Network Provision Lead said: “We are delighted to be restoring a permanent, full-time Post Office for Newport as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

Tom Lee, Debden Grange village manager, said: "I was really pleased to be able to support the Post Office while it was here and I'm pleased it has found a new permanent home."

Customers can give feedback before July 15. Share views online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 688471.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.