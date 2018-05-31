Advanced search

Newport students visit the Netherlands for exchange trip

PUBLISHED: 08:41 03 February 2020

Joyce Frankland Academy students on their exchange trip to Landgraaf.

A group of Newport students have enjoyed a week on an exchange trip to the Netherlands.

The 17 pupils, who all came from fom Joyce Frankland Academy, took part in Erasmus exchange, which saw them staying with the families of Dutch students from Charlemagne College in Landgraaf.

Students tried a variety of unusual sports including korfball, floorball, orienteering and ice skating - as well as visiting Maastricht.

Modern languages teacher and international coordinator Tim Rumsey said: "The exchange was a great success with one student commenting 'my Dutch family were so nice and I really enjoyed it'. We are looking forward to hosting the Dutch students on their return trip in March when they will be playing cricket and rugby amongst other sports."

Previous Erasmus exchange trips arranged by the academy have included visits to Poland, Germany, Finland and Spain.

