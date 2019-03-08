Gallery

Famous faces come together to raise funds for Archie

Competitors ready to take part in the celebrity match. Picture: ROGER KING Roger King

Celebrities including Jake Quickenden, Jeff Brazier and Dan Osbourne as well as former professional footballer Neil Ruddock took part in a football match in Saffron Walden in aid of a Newport toddler, who has a rare form of cancer.

Footballers, including Call The Midwife star Cliff Parisi, get ready for the match. Picture: ROGER KING Footballers, including Call The Midwife star Cliff Parisi, get ready for the match. Picture: ROGER KING

More than 1,100 people flocked to Saffron Walden Town Football Club on Sunday to see well known faces play against family and friends of Archie Wilks. The crowd were also entertained by Stagecoach Dance School, Stereo Twins and Matt Linnen.

Archie's Celebrity Army XI beat Archie's Journey Celebrity Football Club 8-3.

The day raised £13,701 through ticket sales, programmes, facepainting, a sweet cart and bucket donations, whilst the JustGiving page received a large number of donations, following the match, bringing the total raised to about £98,000 according to Archie's mum, Harriet.

A family friend also hosted a tour of a gin distillery in Ware, which boosted funds.

The celebrity football match for Archie. Picture: ROGER KING The celebrity football match for Archie. Picture: ROGER KING

The football match was organised by Daniel Pope, who went to Newport Free Grammar School, now Joyce Frankland Academy, with Archie's dad Simon.

Prospects Fraternity dance group entertained the audience during half time. Picture: ROGER KING Prospects Fraternity dance group entertained the audience during half time. Picture: ROGER KING

The celebrity football match for Archie, including Neil 'Razor' Ruddock (back right). Picture: ROGER KING The celebrity football match for Archie, including Neil 'Razor' Ruddock (back right). Picture: ROGER KING

The celebrity football match for Archie. Picture: ROGER KING The celebrity football match for Archie. Picture: ROGER KING

The celebrity football match for Archie. Picture: ROGER KING The celebrity football match for Archie. Picture: ROGER KING

Archie Wilks with his dad, Simon. Picture: ROGER KING Archie Wilks with his dad, Simon. Picture: ROGER KING

The celebrity football match for Archie. Picture: ROGER KING The celebrity football match for Archie. Picture: ROGER KING

Stagecoach Dance School performing before the match. Picture: ROGER KING Stagecoach Dance School performing before the match. Picture: ROGER KING

A member of Stereo Twins, who performed before the match. Picture: ROGER KING A member of Stereo Twins, who performed before the match. Picture: ROGER KING

