The Grange Care Home in Newport has its own pub! Picture: Country Court Care Country Court Care

The Grange care home in Newport is hosting virtual open days on Friday, December 18 and Sunday, December 20 from 10am until 4pm via video call.

Manager Hayley Smith said they usually love welcoming visitors in person, but to keep residents safe, they are currently only organising family visits.

Priya Virdee, who will take people on the virtual walk around, said: “We hope that our virtual tours will help people get a feel for life in our care home. They will have a chance to say hello to our residents and chat with staff members if they wish to.”

The care home specialises in residential care, short-term respite care and specialist dementia care.

Attractions include the Audley Suite on the first floor which opens on to a large terrace where residents have enjoyed meals outside in the summer months, gardening activities, and the care home’s own pub, The Spitfire Arms.

Contact Priya Virdee on 01799 243005 or email priya.virdee@countrycourtcare.com