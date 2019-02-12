Advanced search

Newport woman set to run London Marathon for ‘amazing granny’

PUBLISHED: 09:08 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:08 28 February 2019

A woman from Newport is taking on the London Marathon to raise money for pioneering research.

Emily Cast, 24, will be running the 26.2-mile race on April 28 to support the Dementia Revolution.

The Dementia Revolution is a special one-year campaign led by the Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK, who have joined forces as charity of the year for the 2019 London Marathon.

The campaign is raising money for dementia research at the UK Dementia Research Institute.

The charity said someone in the UK develops the condition every three minutes, which slowly strips people of their memories and identities, yet dementia research is still underfunded compared to other terminal conditions.

Emily said: “This year, I will be running for my amazing granny who has lived with mixed dementia for the past eight years. I knew I needed to help, and it needed to be now. Attempting this challenge will be the hardest thing I have ever done, but knowing I am doing it for my gran is all that matters.

“Watching the love and patience my grandad has is truly inspiring and I know it will be what keeps me going on race day. More funding needs to go into the research behind finding a cure and I want to be a part of that.”

Emily is aiming to raise more than £2,000 for the cause. To sponsor her visit https/uk.virginmoneygiving.comemilycast.

Nina Ziaullah, Dementia Revolution campaign manager, said: “Dementia is the biggest health threat facing society and there are currently no effective treatments to slow, prevent or cure it. Today, almost a million people are living with dementia in the UK.

“But dementia is not a lost cause. With the help of our amazing runners we can and will end it with research.

“On marathon day we will have the largest ever team of runners raising funds for dementia research. We can’t thank them enough for making a stand with us and joining the charge toward a cure.”

For further information about the Dementia Revolution, including how you can support the campaign by volunteering on marathon day, go to www.dementiarevolution.org.

