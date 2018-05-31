Advanced search

Tell Us

The Saffron Walden Reporter launches #helpWalden campaign

PUBLISHED: 12:49 18 March 2020

We want to help our community.

We want to help our community.

Saffron Walden Reporter

In the light of the coronavirus pandemic, we understand it is a difficult time for businesses in Saffron Walden and surrounding villages.

The Saffron Walden Reporter has decided to take action and help the community as much as possible. Our new campaign, #helpWalden, was launched last night, Tuesday March 17.

Tag us in an Instagram story @saffronwaldenreporter, or on Twitter @swaldenreporter, detailing your business services throughout the coronavirus period and we will help spread the word.

Meanwhile, the community can follow our regular news and business updates on the accounts mentioned above and by following the hashtags #helpWalden and #helpingWalden.

We would also like to hear from local consumers about your favourite business in the area. Send us your thoughts about why a certain business means a lot to you and to the community. You may wish to refer to a time when the business in question significantly contributed to your wellbeing. Please send these details together with your full name, occupation and location at andra.maciuca@archant.co.uk.

Most Read

Cambridge Corn Exchange says the show will go on: Keep Calm, Keep Clean and Carry on

Riverdance

Dad warned school absence because of coronavirus fears is truancy

Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport. Picture: Saffron Photo

The Saffron Walden Reporter launches #helpWalden campaign

We want to help our community.

First Essex coronavirus case: ‘It’s time to listen to experts’

Photo: Tuned_In/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Drink driver banned after car overturned in Elsenham

Most Read

Cambridge Corn Exchange says the show will go on: Keep Calm, Keep Clean and Carry on

Riverdance

Dad warned school absence because of coronavirus fears is truancy

Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport. Picture: Saffron Photo

The Saffron Walden Reporter launches #helpWalden campaign

We want to help our community.

First Essex coronavirus case: ‘It’s time to listen to experts’

Photo: Tuned_In/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Drink driver banned after car overturned in Elsenham

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

The Saffron Walden Reporter launches #helpWalden campaign

We want to help our community.

Airport announces lay-offs and pay cuts amid passengers drop

Charlie Cornish, Chief Executive Officer at Manchester Airports Group. Photo: Stansted Airport.

Foodbank overwhelmed by kindness after crisis caused by coronavirus stockpiling

Uttlesford Foodbank in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Eco talk to go ahead online

L-R: Melanie Hughes, Louise Yellowlees (SWACC) and Trilby Roberts (Green Party) at a climate protest on February 14. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA/ARCHANT.

Drink driver banned after car overturned in Elsenham

Drive 24