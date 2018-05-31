Saffron Walden Reporter readers say ‘thanks’ to NHS and key workers

A couple lean from their flat window above Dorringtons in Saffron Walden to clap for the key workers. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyright © 2020 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved

It’s Thursday - and the 8pm clap is tonight to say thanks to NHS and key workers in the fight against Covid-19.

Fire station officer Paul Curtis and crew manger Jamie Start at the end of their support for NHS. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT Fire station officer Paul Curtis and crew manger Jamie Start at the end of their support for NHS. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT

Here are some photos of support around the district so far.

DO YOU WANT TO SAY THANKS?

Send photographs and video with some information about who is the picture and why you want to say thank you to: editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk

And if you’re a key worker - no matter what role you’re in - send us a photo of your team so we can see our heroes!

Kind-hearted community shows #ThankYouThursday generosity to Addenbrooke’s staff. Picture: Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust Kind-hearted community shows #ThankYouThursday generosity to Addenbrooke’s staff. Picture: Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust

Stansted Airport thanks NHS workers. Photo: Stansted Airport. Stansted Airport thanks NHS workers. Photo: Stansted Airport.