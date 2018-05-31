Saffron Walden Reporter readers say ‘thanks’ to NHS and key workers
PUBLISHED: 15:13 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 23 April 2020
Copyright © 2020 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved
It’s Thursday - and the 8pm clap is tonight to say thanks to NHS and key workers in the fight against Covid-19.
Here are some photos of support around the district so far.
DO YOU WANT TO SAY THANKS?
Send photographs and video with some information about who is the picture and why you want to say thank you to: editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk
And if you’re a key worker - no matter what role you’re in - send us a photo of your team so we can see our heroes!
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.