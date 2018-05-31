Advanced search

Saffron Walden Reporter readers say ‘thanks’ to NHS and key workers

PUBLISHED: 15:13 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 23 April 2020

A couple lean from their flat window above Dorringtons in Saffron Walden to clap for the key workers. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

A couple lean from their flat window above Dorringtons in Saffron Walden to clap for the key workers. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

It’s Thursday - and the 8pm clap is tonight to say thanks to NHS and key workers in the fight against Covid-19.

Fire station officer Paul Curtis and crew manger Jamie Start at the end of their support for NHS. Picture: CELIA BARTLETTFire station officer Paul Curtis and crew manger Jamie Start at the end of their support for NHS. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT

Here are some photos of support around the district so far.

DO YOU WANT TO SAY THANKS?

Send photographs and video with some information about who is the picture and why you want to say thank you to: editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk

And if you’re a key worker - no matter what role you’re in - send us a photo of your team so we can see our heroes!

Kind-hearted community shows #ThankYouThursday generosity to Addenbrooke’s staff. Picture: Addenbrooke's Charitable TrustKind-hearted community shows #ThankYouThursday generosity to Addenbrooke’s staff. Picture: Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust

Kind-hearted community shows #ThankYouThursday generosity to Addenbrooke’s staff. Picture: Addenbrooke's Charitable TrustKind-hearted community shows #ThankYouThursday generosity to Addenbrooke’s staff. Picture: Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust

Kind-hearted community shows #ThankYouThursday generosity to Addenbrooke’s staff. Picture: Addenbrooke's Charitable TrustKind-hearted community shows #ThankYouThursday generosity to Addenbrooke’s staff. Picture: Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust

Stansted Airport thanks NHS workers. Photo: Stansted Airport.Stansted Airport thanks NHS workers. Photo: Stansted Airport.

Most Read

Bakery owners suffering from lockdown effects relieve community flour crisis

Jeff and Megan Charnock, owners of Mini Miss Bread. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography.

Chocolaterie pauses orders following suppliers closures

Chris and Greg Smith together with Jimmy Doherty and Jamie Oliver, who appeared on Jamie Oliver's TV show this year. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Mayor and wife on the mend from coronavirus

Cllr Arthur Coote with wife Elaine. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO.

‘We want money back, not vouchers’ - say Ryanair customers

Margaret McCaskill with her husband during a previous holiday in Venice. Photo: Margaret McCaskill.

How a new care home is helping elderly people during isolation

The Grange has a large balcony and garden, giving the residents the chance to get out and enjoy the sunshine. Image: Country Court

