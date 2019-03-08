Advanced search

Stage starlet to tread the boards in West End production

PUBLISHED: 08:01 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:01 09 July 2019

Nicholas Antoniou-Tibbitts as Adrian and Kobi Watson as Barry in Adrian Mole the Musical. Picture: PAMELA RAITH

Pamela Raith

A teenager from Saffron Walden will be treading the boards in London in a production of the Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13¾ - The Musical.

Nicholas Antoniou-Tibbitts, 13, will join Aaron Gelkoff, Michael Hawkins, and Rufus Kampa, in alternating the role of Adrian.

Nicholas is a former pupil at St Thomas More Catholic Primary School, in Saffron Walden, and also attended local performing arts group Bedazzle.

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13¾ - The Musical will open at the Ambassadors Theatre for a limited season until October 12.

The musical has book and lyrics by Jake Brunger, music and lyrics by Pippa Cleary and direction by Luke Sheppard.

Set in 1980s Leicester, this adaptation of Sue Townsend's best-selling book is a tale of teenage angst, family struggles and unrequited love, told through the eyes of tortured poet and misunderstood intellectual Adrian Mole.

Adrian Mole was Townsend's first novel and has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide as well as being translated into 30 languages.

Stage starlet to tread the boards in West End production

