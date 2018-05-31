APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE / CLUB PREMISES CERTIFICATE (Section 17 or 71 of the Act)

Name of Applicant NIHAT YILDIRIM Postal address of premises or club premises including Post Code (where possible) or a description to enable the location to be identified. 12 Market Row, Saffron Walden, Essex CB10 1HB Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises. Sale of alcohol Monday to Saturday 10am - 9pm

The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4ER between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays).

Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party must be made in writing to the above address by 7th February 2020

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of £unlimited