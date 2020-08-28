Advanced search

Nominate your #PioneeringEssexWomen to celebrate Essex science and creativity

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 August 2020

A year-long project focused on inspiring people towards science, technology, arts and mathematics (STEAM) is looking for nominations.

Essex 2020 is celebrating inspiring women from across the county, and wants to hear about women who made a difference in their community, created an impact in their field of work or showed outstanding leadership, dedication or pioneering spirit.

You can tag a nominee or explain who the nominee is and why they deserve the nomination on a #PioneeringEssexWomen post on the Essex2020 Facebook page, on Twitter or Instagram @essex_2020.

Nominees may get the opportunity of a photo shoot with professional photographer Mark Massey.

Mark is currently running ‘Essexism’, a portrait photography project which aims challenge ‘Essex girl’ stereotypes.

Mark, who is based in Southend, is travelling across the county to meet inspirational women. He said: “I started the project because of my daughters Hannah, 9, and Rosa, 12, as I wondered if these stereotypes are still going to exist when they grow up.”

