Advanced search

North West Essex branch of CAMRA urges support for pubs now lockdown has eased

PUBLISHED: 18:04 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:04 10 July 2020

Crown and Thistle pub, Great Chesterford, came back to life on July 4. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Crown and Thistle pub, Great Chesterford, came back to life on July 4. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Andra Maciuca

CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, has urged residents support pubs now lockdown has eased.

Chris Rouse of the North West Essex Branch of CAMRA, which covers Saffron Walden and Thaxted, said: “It is great that pubs are allowed to re-open, and we must support them, otherwise they’ll be gone for ever!

“Pubs have put a lot of time, effort, and money in preparing a safe environment for customers, including screens, hand sanitiser stations, one way systems, table service, and controlled access to toilets.

“Some pubs are asking customers to pre-book, so it’s worth checking before visiting the pub. CAMRA urges people to get back down the pub safely, and has released an easy to follow guide to help people.”

He added: “CAMRA is urging the government to do more for pubs and the hospitality industry to help them recover post-lockdown.

“We believe that struggling pubs should be allowed to stock and sell beer and cider from small, local and independent brewers and cider producers.”

The guide is available at https://camra.org.uk/press_release/camra-urges-people-to-get-back-down-the-pub-safely/

The advice for pub goers in England includes:

Who you can go to the pub with:

If you are sitting inside, members of your household and one other household (or support bubble)

If you are sitting outside, members of your household and one other household (or support bubble), or you and up to five other people from different households

What you should expect:

In most circumstances, order and be served at your table

You may also want to watch:

To see signs telling you where to go and how to use the pub safely

To give some details like your name and a phone number to help with contact tracing

For the moment, no live entertainment or loud music

If the weather takes a turn for the worse, you might not be allowed to shelter inside.

You can help by:

Listening to the staff and following instructions on signs

Waiting patiently in queues

Washing your hands or using hand sanitising stations – especially when you arrive and leave, or use the toilets

Ordering remotely where you can – whether through an app or website

Staying in your allocated seating area as much as possible

Using contactless payments where possible

A few do’s and don’ts

Do go back to the pub where you can – pubs need our custom to help them through this difficult time

Do plan ahead and book in advance where possible

Don’t take your empties back to the bar – for the moment, this isn’t helpful for staff

Don’t come to the pub if you, or someone in your household or support bubble, has symptoms of Covid-19 – stay at home and follow NHS advice.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hotel-pub owner speaks of hardships caused by Covid-19

The Cricketers Arms in Rickling Green. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

£21m of Class A drugs and nearly £2m cash seized in Essex - one of the largest seizures in history of Essex Police

Some £1.85 million in cash has been seized in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Final countdown for pub decision after community fundraiser

Residents turned out in force to show their support for the Save the Railway Arms Pub campaign. Picture: STRAP

Councillors concerned about Uttlesford as Boots axes staff and stores

Boots announced store closures and staff cuts across the country. Picture: Jacob Savill

How many cases of coronavirus there have been in Uttlesford and neighbouring Braintree and Chelmsford local authority districts

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

Hotel-pub owner speaks of hardships caused by Covid-19

The Cricketers Arms in Rickling Green. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

£21m of Class A drugs and nearly £2m cash seized in Essex - one of the largest seizures in history of Essex Police

Some £1.85 million in cash has been seized in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Final countdown for pub decision after community fundraiser

Residents turned out in force to show their support for the Save the Railway Arms Pub campaign. Picture: STRAP

Councillors concerned about Uttlesford as Boots axes staff and stores

Boots announced store closures and staff cuts across the country. Picture: Jacob Savill

How many cases of coronavirus there have been in Uttlesford and neighbouring Braintree and Chelmsford local authority districts

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 11

England's Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal to clinch the Rugby World Cup in 2003 (pic: David Davies/PA)

North West Essex branch of CAMRA urges support for pubs now lockdown has eased

Crown and Thistle pub, Great Chesterford, came back to life on July 4. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Councillors concerned about Uttlesford as Boots axes staff and stores

Boots announced store closures and staff cuts across the country. Picture: Jacob Savill

Latest Essex coronavirus figures are released

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Battle of Britain 80: IWM Duxford set to reopen

IWM Duxford is synonymous with the Supermarine Spitfire as the first RAF base to fly these fighter aircraft during the Second World War. This airworthy Spitfire is housed in the newly refreshed Battle of Britain Exhibition. Picture: © IWM (CH 1406)