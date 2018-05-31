North West Essex branch of CAMRA urges support for pubs now lockdown has eased

Crown and Thistle pub, Great Chesterford, came back to life on July 4. Photo: Andra Maciuca. Andra Maciuca

CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, has urged residents support pubs now lockdown has eased.

Chris Rouse of the North West Essex Branch of CAMRA, which covers Saffron Walden and Thaxted, said: “It is great that pubs are allowed to re-open, and we must support them, otherwise they’ll be gone for ever!

“Pubs have put a lot of time, effort, and money in preparing a safe environment for customers, including screens, hand sanitiser stations, one way systems, table service, and controlled access to toilets.

“Some pubs are asking customers to pre-book, so it’s worth checking before visiting the pub. CAMRA urges people to get back down the pub safely, and has released an easy to follow guide to help people.”

He added: “CAMRA is urging the government to do more for pubs and the hospitality industry to help them recover post-lockdown.

“We believe that struggling pubs should be allowed to stock and sell beer and cider from small, local and independent brewers and cider producers.”

The guide is available at https://camra.org.uk/press_release/camra-urges-people-to-get-back-down-the-pub-safely/

The advice for pub goers in England includes:

Who you can go to the pub with:

If you are sitting inside, members of your household and one other household (or support bubble)

If you are sitting outside, members of your household and one other household (or support bubble), or you and up to five other people from different households

What you should expect:

In most circumstances, order and be served at your table

To see signs telling you where to go and how to use the pub safely

To give some details like your name and a phone number to help with contact tracing

For the moment, no live entertainment or loud music

If the weather takes a turn for the worse, you might not be allowed to shelter inside.

You can help by:

Listening to the staff and following instructions on signs

Waiting patiently in queues

Washing your hands or using hand sanitising stations – especially when you arrive and leave, or use the toilets

Ordering remotely where you can – whether through an app or website

Staying in your allocated seating area as much as possible

Using contactless payments where possible

A few do’s and don’ts

Do go back to the pub where you can – pubs need our custom to help them through this difficult time

Do plan ahead and book in advance where possible

Don’t take your empties back to the bar – for the moment, this isn’t helpful for staff

Don’t come to the pub if you, or someone in your household or support bubble, has symptoms of Covid-19 – stay at home and follow NHS advice.