Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

BBC series reveals novelist Salman Rushdie went into hiding near Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 15:52 08 February 2019

Salman Rushdie. Picture: SIMON FINLAY

Salman Rushdie. Picture: SIMON FINLAY

Novelist Salman Rushdie moved into a house near Saffron Walden when he went into hiding, a BBC Radio 4 programme has revealed.

Rushdie’s controversial novel, The Satanic Verses, provoked death threats and a fatwa calling for his assassination was issued by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the Supreme Leader of Iran, on February 14, 1989.

The story of Rushdie is now being told in a ten-part series on BBC Radio 4 called Fatwa, presented by Chloe Hadjimatheou and Mobeen Azhar.

The series reveals that in the first five months after the fatwa was issued, Rushdie stayed in 57 different places, organising accommodation himself.

In episode five, American publisher Bill Buford told BBC Radio 4: “He asked me if I could find him a home and the assumption was that I should find him a home in the countryside. I got him a beautiful house just south of Saffron Walden in Essex, which turned out to be where a lot of the east London gangsters bought their country abodes.

“And every gangster can spot a cop, so when the police, the special branch, went to the pub, everybody knew they were cops, and their cover was blown really quite quickly.”

You can listen to the series by visiting www.bbc.co.uk/sounds.

Most Read

Police investigating after man attacked in Thaxted

Man attacked in Thaxted.

Man jailed for causing death of his ‘childhood friend’ after crash in Saffron Walden

Andrew Dodds has been jailed for 18 months. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘Every window had someone hanging out of it calling for help’ - fatal hotel fire in Saffron Walden remembered 50 years on

Firefighters tackling the blaze. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN TOWN LIBRARY ARCHIVE

Two men charged in connection with burglaries in Uttlesford

Two men charged with burglaries in Braintree and Uttlesford.

Parish rallies around to help pay for memorial to well-known resident

Brian Mays from Thaxted died aged 61 last month. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

The sawn-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy Detectorists

Pictured: Moment UEA graduate turned cocaine dealer is arrested in Camden after three months on the run

Angela Davey was arrested in Camden by the Metropolitan Police after three months on the run. Picture: The Sun

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

BBC series reveals novelist Salman Rushdie went into hiding near Saffron Walden

Salman Rushdie. Picture: SIMON FINLAY

Thieves steal lead roofing from public toilets

Public toilets, Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

‘Every window had someone hanging out of it calling for help’ - fatal hotel fire in Saffron Walden remembered 50 years on

Firefighters tackling the blaze. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN TOWN LIBRARY ARCHIVE

See snowdrops in all their glory at Easton Lodge open days

Snowdrop displays at the Gardens of Easton Lodge. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Ickleton woman opens soup kitchen to fundraise for hospice in memory of her son

Anne Marie Hoare. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24