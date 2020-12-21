News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Tributes paid to nurse who has died after contracting Covid-19

Roger Brown

Published: 5:00 PM December 21, 2020   
A senior nurse at the The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust has died after becoming ill with Covid-19.

Barclay Mason, 56, originally from New Zealand, and a member of the emergency department team, had worked at the Harlow hospital for more than 20 years. He was cared for by colleagues before his death.

A statement from Mr Mason’s family and close friends said: “The sadness we feel is more than words can express. The most amazing man in our life, father to our children, has died.

"He leaves behind committed colleagues and friends who are shocked but who continue to go to work every day with compassion and care for their patients, just as Barclay did.”

Lance McCarthy, chief executive at PAHT, said Mr Mason will be remembered for his "commitment to patient care, his kindness and as a valued friend and colleague to many at the Princess Alexandra Hospital."

