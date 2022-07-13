Obituary: Tributes are paid to Stuart Morgan
- Credit: submitted
A window cleaner who was always smiling, and wore his sunglasses no matter what the weather was doing, has died aged 46.
Stuart Morgan was remembered at an eco-balloon release on The Common, Saffron Walden where mayor James de Vries read a poem chosen by Stuart's sister Maria and gave his own tribute.
Family, friends and businesses have been donating money so a bench can be installed in the town's Market Place in Stuart's memory.
Maria Evans said her brother was "always smiling".
"He was a cheeky chappy window cleaner, there was not a day when we did not see him smile."
Stuart attended Katherine Semar Schools as a boy, going on to Chigwell for secondary school. On leaving school he held a number of jobs before starting window cleaning in the 1990s.
His business was grown by word-of-mouth recommendations, with customers telling their friends and colleagues that he was good at his job. His white van with a sun wearing sunglasses was a well-recognised feature in the town.
He was one of four children to parents Susan Chaplin and Stephen Morgan.
Stuart was a much-loved son, and a brother to Michelle, Scott and Maria.
He was also a partner, dad to three children, granddad to four, and a friend of many.
A funeral service will be arranged at a later date.