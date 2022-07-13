News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Obituary: Tributes are paid to Stuart Morgan

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:12 PM July 13, 2022
Group of four adults, including the late Stuart Morgan, a Saffron Walden window cleaner who has died

Family photograph including the late Stuart Morgan sticking his tongue out in a moment of fun - Credit: submitted

A window cleaner who was always smiling, and wore his sunglasses no matter what the weather was doing, has died aged 46.

Stuart Morgan was remembered at an eco-balloon release on The Common, Saffron Walden where mayor James de Vries read a poem chosen by Stuart's sister Maria and gave his own tribute.

The Common, Saffron Walden, Essex: Group wearing special tshirts, ready for a balloons release in memory of Stuart Morgan

Family and friends of the late Stuart Morgan got together for a Saffron Walden balloon release in his memory - Credit: submitted

The Common, Saffron Walden: Group ahead of the balloon release in memory of Stuart Morgan

Participants on The Common, Saffron Walden, who had a balloon release in memory of Stuart Morgan - Credit: submitted

Saffron Walden, Essex: Balloons float above The Common, Saffron Walden, in memory of Stuart Morgan

Balloons are released from The Common, Saffron Walden, in memory of the late Stuart Morgan - Credit: submitted

Family, friends and businesses have been donating money so a bench can be installed in the town's Market Place in Stuart's memory.

Maria Evans said her brother was "always smiling".

"He was a cheeky chappy window cleaner, there was not a day when we did not see him smile."

Stuart attended Katherine Semar Schools as a boy, going on to Chigwell for secondary school. On leaving school he held a number of jobs before starting window cleaning in the 1990s.

His business was grown by word-of-mouth recommendations, with customers telling their friends and colleagues that he was good at his job. His white van with a sun wearing sunglasses was a well-recognised feature in the town.

The late Stuart Morgan, a well-loved Saffron Walden window cleaner, who has died

The late Stuart Morgan, a well-loved Saffron Walden window cleaner, who has died - Credit: submitted

He was one of four children to parents Susan Chaplin and Stephen Morgan.

Stuart was a much-loved son, and a brother to Michelle, Scott and Maria.

He was also a partner, dad to three children, granddad to four, and a friend of many.

A funeral service will be arranged at a later date.

Saffron Walden, Essex: White dove balloons. Friends and family of the late Stuart Morgan released balloons in The Common

White dove balloons in memory of the late Stuart Morgan were among those released in Saffron Walden - Credit: submitted


