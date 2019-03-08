Housing plan sparks fears over road safety and infrastructure

Residents have objected to plans for 76 new houses on a ‘dangerous’ stretch of road in Great Chesterford.

The proposed site is at the southern edge of the village, bounded by London Road to the north east and the West Anglia Main Line to the south west.

Penelope McCullough, in consultation with Uttlesford District Council (UDC), raised concerns about speeding and schoolchildren walking to the nearby train station.

She said: “That part of London Road is a known speeding black spot. Cars are routinely clocked by the community officer at very high speeds, adding an entrance to 76 dwellings, which can easily mean as many as 140 more cars, is clearly dangerous.

“This section of road is often used by children accessing the train station for Joyce Frankland Academy, in Newport. Children routinely cross this poorly lit road in the dark during winter, where there is only an island and no official crossing.

“I have witnessed several cars overtake by going the other side of the traffic islands at peak times. That particular stretch of road has had a large vehicle smash and a hit and run involving a 13-year-old boy in the last two years. Further development will do nothing to improve the situation.”

Richard Pavitt, a prospective UDC candidate for the Chesterfords, said the parish council warned of dangerous access at a housing development off the B184 called Thorpe Lea.

He said: “Barely half a dozen of the 31 houses have been occupied and the predicted dangers of the junction have come to pass.

“Last week we had our first accident, a major collision. Thankfully no one was seriously injured. That may not be the case next time. UDC was warned and yet chose to do nothing.”

But one resident, Christopher Cole, said he supports the plans in London Road because it is a “far more suitable site than the one proposed for the so-called garden community”.

He said: “My only problem is that the infrastructure is already vastly overstretched with insufficient schools, doctors and hospitals, which will have to be addressed to accommodate all of the extra families.”

