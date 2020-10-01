Newport Primary School delight as Ofsted grade rises from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘good’

Newport Primary School

A headteacher and her team are thrilled after their latest Ofsted inspection moved them from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘good’.

A WOW day. Picture: Newport Primary School

Rebecca Pine and her deputy Keeley Chandler joined Newport Primary School in September 2018. Most of their governors are also new to their roles.

Rebecca said: “We were working very hard on school improvement, working with our community, making our children really excited and thirsty for learning.

“We were hugely excited at the results. We had hoped for a ‘good’. We were utterly thrilled when we got that result.”

The Ofsted report praised a number of areas.

A WOW day. Picture: Newport Primary School

Phonics is now taught from reception by skilled staff. There have also been improvements to curriculum planning.

Rebecca said: “We try to make the curriculum exciting. We start every new topic with a Wow Day which involves dressing up or an experience relating to the topic, for example for Tudors a Tudor feast.”

The school has a revised maths curriculum and has joined Cambridge Maths Hub.In modern foreign languages French is taught. The report noted that teachers notice if pupils fall behind and provide good support to catch up.

Inspectors also noted the school goes beyond the academic curriculum. Their Navigate Newport scheme encourages pupils to gain experiences or achievements, such as a Golden Phonecall home to praise efforts. A student who gathers at least 16 out of 18 achievements receives a headteacher’s award.

A WOW day. Picture: Newport Primary School

Rebecca was prevously deputy head at Melbourn Primary School and Keeley was at Hollybush Primary School in Hertfordshire.

Rebecca said: “We are really proud of the staff and children here. It’s a real team effort.”

The report said the school has “improved significantly” since the last inspection.

It states: “Pupils think the changes made by the new headteacher and her staff make Newport a better place to be. Parents and carers echo this in their many complimentary comments.”

Areas for improvement were linked to pupil learning in split year groups, but the school roll has increased and students are now back to single class year groups. It also noted that some subject leaders were new to role and asked senior leaders to ensure they were appropriately supported.

