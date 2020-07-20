Partnership between firefighters and ambulance service had positive impact for Essex

On-call firefighters helped to make 696 ambulances available through the coronavirus pandemic because of a partnership between Essex County Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service Trust.

The partnership, which started at Easter, was extended until July 8.

Firefighters attended a variety of incidents over 8,350 hours and even helped to welcome four babies into the world.

Trevor Garrod is a traffic enforcement officer at Stansted Airport. He has been an on-call firefighter at Braintree Fire Station for 18 years. He has been driving ambulances during the pandemic.

Trevor said: “I have had one of the most amazing experiences and have worked with some amazing people. I’ve made some new friends and am really grateful for the opportunity to work with the ambulance service.

“It’s been a real eye opener, I have really thoroughly enjoyed it.

“One of the most standout incidents was helping a stroke patient to hospital and later transferring him to another hospital where we watched the team carry out a procedure to help him.

“A couple of days later, we spoke to the stroke nurse and she said he was walking around and doing well, which was really great news.”

Jo Turton, Chief Fire Officer and Chief Executive said the partnership had been invaluable.

“Our on-call firefighters have learned a range of new skills that will enhance their careers and their experiences with paramedics will help us work closer with our ambulance colleagues in the future.

“My thanks go to everyone who has helped to make this partnership work successfully and to our 19 on-call firefighters for the staggering amount of hours they’ve given to help make Essex safer.

“While this partnership has come to an end, our close working relationship with EEAST colleagues will remain and I look forward to seeing how we can collaborate in the future.”

Marcus Bailey, Chief Operating Officer at EEAST, said: “We are very grateful to our colleagues in the fire and rescue service for their help during the pandemic.

“The support they have provided us has been invaluable and has helped keep our patients, staff, volunteers and the wider public safe during this challenging time.”