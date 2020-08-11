Saffron Walden police team marks one year
PUBLISHED: 10:47 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 11 August 2020
Essex Police
Essex Police’s Saffron Walden team has now been in place for a year. A murder scene is among the incidents the team attended.
PC Sonia Green and PC Joe Whitehead were called to an address in Tye Green, Wimbish, earlier this year, where a woman was sadly found dead. A man has since been charged with murder and the case is going through the courts.Other actions included identifying a group of teenagers who assaulted another teenager and securing convictions for common assault and affray.
The team also had to force entry to a woman’s home in Saffron Walden after she collapsed inside.
PCSO Tammy Blest has been holding coffee mornings with residents in sheltered housing to listen to their concerns and helped arranging food parcels for vulnerable people.
PCSO Blest said: “I worked in an office for 20 years, was diagnosed with cancer and decided to do something different. I never thought about working for the police before.”
The town centre police team have been praised by Lesley Elder, of Tea Amo tearoom: “I think they’re amazing. They are visible in the town, supportive, and always have a cheery smile. It makes me feel safe.”
