Advanced search

Saffron Walden police team marks one year

PUBLISHED: 10:47 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 11 August 2020

PC Sonia Green, PC Joe Whitehead and PCSO Tammy Blest. Photo: Essex Police.

PC Sonia Green, PC Joe Whitehead and PCSO Tammy Blest. Photo: Essex Police.

Essex Police

Essex Police’s Saffron Walden team has now been in place for a year. A murder scene is among the incidents the team attended.

Lesley Elder of Tea Amo tearoom praised PC Sonia Green, PC Joe Whitehead and PCSO Tammy Blest. Photo: Essex Police.Lesley Elder of Tea Amo tearoom praised PC Sonia Green, PC Joe Whitehead and PCSO Tammy Blest. Photo: Essex Police.

PC Sonia Green and PC Joe Whitehead were called to an address in Tye Green, Wimbish, earlier this year, where a woman was sadly found dead. A man has since been charged with murder and the case is going through the courts.Other actions included identifying a group of teenagers who assaulted another teenager and securing convictions for common assault and affray.

The team also had to force entry to a woman’s home in Saffron Walden after she collapsed inside.

PCSO Tammy Blest has been holding coffee mornings with residents in sheltered housing to listen to their concerns and helped arranging food parcels for vulnerable people.

PCSO Blest said: “I worked in an office for 20 years, was diagnosed with cancer and decided to do something different. I never thought about working for the police before.”

Town centre team with Saffron Walden Town Council clerk Lisa Courtney. Photo: Essex Police.Town centre team with Saffron Walden Town Council clerk Lisa Courtney. Photo: Essex Police.

The town centre police team have been praised by Lesley Elder, of Tea Amo tearoom: “I think they’re amazing. They are visible in the town, supportive, and always have a cheery smile. It makes me feel safe.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

easyJet to pull out of London Stansted airport as a base after numbers plummet

London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport

Saffron Walden choir launches ‘song for pandemic’ despite being apart

Photo: Granta Chorale.

Group would like to see a new Uttlesford country park, and replanted avenues of trees

An artists impression of the new country park for Uttlesford created by John Harrison of Birch Gallery, Birch, Colchester. Image: Stop Easton Park

This is how the Eat Out to Help Out scheme works - with a helpful video

Eat Out to Help Out is launched today (August 3)

Affinity Water which serves Essex achieves industry-leading leakage performance using new technologies

Chief executive Pauline Walsh. Picture: Affinity Water

Most Read

easyJet to pull out of London Stansted airport as a base after numbers plummet

London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport

Saffron Walden choir launches ‘song for pandemic’ despite being apart

Photo: Granta Chorale.

Group would like to see a new Uttlesford country park, and replanted avenues of trees

An artists impression of the new country park for Uttlesford created by John Harrison of Birch Gallery, Birch, Colchester. Image: Stop Easton Park

This is how the Eat Out to Help Out scheme works - with a helpful video

Eat Out to Help Out is launched today (August 3)

Affinity Water which serves Essex achieves industry-leading leakage performance using new technologies

Chief executive Pauline Walsh. Picture: Affinity Water

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Saffron Walden police team marks one year

PC Sonia Green, PC Joe Whitehead and PCSO Tammy Blest. Photo: Essex Police.

Group would like to see a new Uttlesford country park, and replanted avenues of trees

An artists impression of the new country park for Uttlesford created by John Harrison of Birch Gallery, Birch, Colchester. Image: Stop Easton Park

Take A Friend Fishing initiative extended until early October

The Take A Friend Fishing initiative runs until October 4

easyJet to pull out of London Stansted airport as a base after numbers plummet

London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport

Affinity Water which serves Essex achieves industry-leading leakage performance using new technologies

Chief executive Pauline Walsh. Picture: Affinity Water