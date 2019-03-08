Lambs, rabbits and ferrets at Saffron Walden County High School’s farm open day

SWCHS Agricultural Science Unit open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Roger King

The Agricultural Science Unit (ASU) based in Saffron Walden County High School welcomed the local community on Sunday for their first public event of the year.

With record numbers of visitors, the farm was extremely busy with families of all ages enjoying the many activities on offer.

The ASU is home to Zwartbles lambs - keep a look out for these in the show ring at local agricultural shows - and two orphan lambs. The orphan lambs were bottle fed by some of the lucky visitors.

Other activities included face painting, ferret walking, egg collecting and small animal handling.

The four young rabbits proved to be the star attractions. Prizes were awarded to children who participated in the popular Easter rabbit hunt.

Staff at the ASU would like to thank those who supported the event and hope to see visitors again on June 9 for the next farm open day.

