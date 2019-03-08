Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Lambs, rabbits and ferrets at Saffron Walden County High School’s farm open day

PUBLISHED: 08:43 26 March 2019

SWCHS Agricultural Science Unit open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

SWCHS Agricultural Science Unit open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Roger King

The Agricultural Science Unit (ASU) based in Saffron Walden County High School welcomed the local community on Sunday for their first public event of the year.

SWCHS Agricultural Science Unit open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSWCHS Agricultural Science Unit open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

With record numbers of visitors, the farm was extremely busy with families of all ages enjoying the many activities on offer.

The ASU is home to Zwartbles lambs - keep a look out for these in the show ring at local agricultural shows - and two orphan lambs. The orphan lambs were bottle fed by some of the lucky visitors.

Other activities included face painting, ferret walking, egg collecting and small animal handling.

The four young rabbits proved to be the star attractions. Prizes were awarded to children who participated in the popular Easter rabbit hunt.

SWCHS Agricultural Science Unit open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSWCHS Agricultural Science Unit open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Staff at the ASU would like to thank those who supported the event and hope to see visitors again on June 9 for the next farm open day.

Ferret walking at SWCHS ASU open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFerret walking at SWCHS ASU open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Ferret walking at SWCHS ASU open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFerret walking at SWCHS ASU open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Ferret walking at SWCHS ASU open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFerret walking at SWCHS ASU open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Face painting at SWCHS ASU open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFace painting at SWCHS ASU open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

SWCHS Agricultural Science Unit open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSWCHS Agricultural Science Unit open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Children had the chance to get up close and personal with the animals at the Agricultural Science Unit at SWCHS. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOChildren had the chance to get up close and personal with the animals at the Agricultural Science Unit at SWCHS. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Children got the chance to collect hen and duck eggs at SWCHS ASU open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOChildren got the chance to collect hen and duck eggs at SWCHS ASU open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Collecting duck eggs at SWCHS Agricultural Science Unit open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOCollecting duck eggs at SWCHS Agricultural Science Unit open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Collecting hen's eggs at SWCHS Agricultural Science Unit open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOCollecting hen's eggs at SWCHS Agricultural Science Unit open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Getting up close and personal with a python at SWCHS Agricultural Science Unit open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOGetting up close and personal with a python at SWCHS Agricultural Science Unit open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Boa constrictor at SWCHS ASU open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOBoa constrictor at SWCHS ASU open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Boa constrictor at SWCHS ASU open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOBoa constrictor at SWCHS ASU open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Boa constrictor at the SWCHS Agricultural Science Unit open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOBoa constrictor at the SWCHS Agricultural Science Unit open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Petting rabbits at the SWCHS Agricultural Science Unit open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOPetting rabbits at the SWCHS Agricultural Science Unit open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New town centre police team for Saffron Walden

Essex Police has announced a new town centre police team for Saffron Walden.

Photos show Saffron Walden pubs which have closed in last 40 years

The Queen Elizabeth in Saffron Walden, now closed.

Saffron Walden leads Essex on ‘stop Brexit’ action - but MP says ‘country is run on elections, not petitions’

Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden.

Cafe launched in Dunmow for those who have suffered bereavement

St Clare's Hospice, in Hastingwood. Picture: ST CLARE

Stagecoach Saffron Walden help set Guinness World Record

Saffron Walden Stagecoach help set world record with performance of Beauty and the Beast. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

New town centre police team for Saffron Walden

Essex Police has announced a new town centre police team for Saffron Walden.

Photos show Saffron Walden pubs which have closed in last 40 years

The Queen Elizabeth in Saffron Walden, now closed.

Saffron Walden leads Essex on ‘stop Brexit’ action - but MP says ‘country is run on elections, not petitions’

Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden.

Cafe launched in Dunmow for those who have suffered bereavement

St Clare's Hospice, in Hastingwood. Picture: ST CLARE

Stagecoach Saffron Walden help set Guinness World Record

Saffron Walden Stagecoach help set world record with performance of Beauty and the Beast. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Lambs, rabbits and ferrets at Saffron Walden County High School’s farm open day

SWCHS Agricultural Science Unit open day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Stereophonics star Kelly Jones to bring UK solo tour to Cambridge Corn Exchange

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones has announced a solo tour with a summer show at Cambridge Corn Exchange. Picture: Tom Oxley.

Saffron Walden leads Essex on ‘stop Brexit’ action - but MP says ‘country is run on elections, not petitions’

Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden.

Easter holiday children’s entertainment ideas near Saffron Walden, Dunmow and Cambridge

The Tin Foil Astronaut at Cambridge Junction

New town centre police team for Saffron Walden

Essex Police has announced a new town centre police team for Saffron Walden.
Drive 24