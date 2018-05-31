9 pubs serving real ale near Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow

Here’s where to go around Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow when you’re craving a freshly poured real ale straight from the tap.

The Fox & Hounds

High Street, Clavering

A real paradise for ale lovers, the pub prides itself in having big seller ales, as well as local brewery ones. There are 16 tables outside of up to six people from the same support bubble – but there is also limited seating capacity indoors.

An outside bar as well as various hygiene and social distancing measures will help you enjoy your drinks and worry less. Advance bookings are recommended.

The Old English Gentleman

11 Gold Street, Saffron Walden

This pub usually has a couple of guest ales, which they change regularly.

They have always been enjoyable – but you do miss the very best ones when they are gone, such as a coffee-flavoured stout they had towards the end of last year.

The Rose & Crown

Bentfield Green, Stansted Mountfitchet

Family owned traditional country pub serving a selection of ales as supported by CAMRA, as well as cold draft.

Perched on the village green, The Rose and Crown has been a locals’ boozer since the early 1800s.

The Cork House

40 Lower Street, Stansted Mountfitchet

A stylish wine bar and restaurant with a great selection of beers, ales and wines and outdoor seating.

Split over two levels, the small plates are served in the downstairs bar, while the upstairs bistro offers a full menu for lunch and dinner.

The Dog and Duck

58 Lower St, Stansted

Close to Stansted Moutfitchet railway station, their real ales are popular.

They have a garden, plus decking at the front of the pub and extra seating in the car park.

Angel and Harp

16 Church Street, Great Dunmow

A modern British pub in a grade II listed building, serving a selection of traditional cask ales, stouts and continental beers, with a garden area.

The kitchen prepares modern pub food and wood fired pizzas.

The Flitch House

High Street, Great Dunmow

A restaurant and bar and a bit of a party venue with a suntrap of a garden that has an extensive drink and cocktail list. The extensive menu offers tapas plates, dishes to share, brunch, lunch, snacks and jacket potatoes.

An over 21s policy comes in after 7pm. Half price cocktails on Wednesdays and Cocktail Clock every third Saturday.

8 Bells

18 Bridge Street Saffron Walden

A modern pub with a garden terrace in a 16th century building, with a large range of beers, wine, gin and cocktails.

The menu offers mains, tapas and a Sunday lunch, with a separate menu for children.

The Fleur De Lys

High Street Widdington, Saffron Walden

A pub for people who are serious about their ales, the Fleur De Lyse pub has two permanent ales - Woodfordes Norfolk Ales and Adnams of Southwold – with another three pumps which rotate ales from local and national breweries and micro-breweries. It also has a rotation of craft keg ales on tap.

The kitchen serves up classic pub staples, and has a guest wood-fired pizza truck on Tuesdays.