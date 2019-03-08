Opening date confirmed for town branch of B&M

B&M is planning to open in Saffron Walden. Picture: JASON LOCK © Jason Lock Photography

B&M has announced the opening date for its new Saffron Walden store.

The retailer is due to open its doors for the first time on Saturday, September 14, creating 60 new jobs at the site on Knight Retail Park, in Thaxted Road.

A spokesman for B&M said: "We're feeling really positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

"We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in a few weeks."

The spokesman said customers could expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food and drink, pet range, health & beauty and homewares.

The store will also have its own garden centre - with everything from seeds to pots and plants.