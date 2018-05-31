Advanced search

Victims to receive more than £700,000 worth of support through Essex organisations and charities

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 July 2020

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex Roger Hirst

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex Roger Hirst

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners office

More than £700,000 of extra support is being given to help support victims and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Roger Hirst, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, had urged charities and organisations working to support those who had experienced crimes to apply for funds in May, available via the Ministry of Justice’s Extraordinary Covid Funding and Rape Support Fund.

He said: “We were allocated £620,000 but thanks to the hard work of our team and the quality of applications received we were able to secure more money from the additional Rape Support Fund to help support some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“Protecting vulnerable people from harm is one of our priorities in our Police and Crime Plan and I would like to say a big thank you to everyone across the county who is and has been working so hard to provide these services, making them available to everyone who needs them. It so important to be able to resource this vital support.”

The money will help groups who are dealing with increased demand and reduced resources as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The recipients were:

Next Chapter - £82,673

Safe Steps - £82, 915

You may also want to watch:

Changing Pathways - £82,500

The Change Project - £53,000

Victim Support - £7,681

Alpha Vesta - £7,975

Synergy Essex - £255,000

Safer Places - £82,685.50

One Voice - £20,122

Volunteering Matters - £2,188

Chelmsford Counselling - £30,733.86

Families Need Fathers - £9,760

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Vacuum cleaners worth thousands stolen from lorry with driver asleep

Henry vacuum cleaner. Photo: Numatic International Ltd.

Town council blazes trail with government lobbying for BAME groups

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council, will write to the UK government about the council's motion. Picture: Celia Bartlett.

Reporter “almost retires” after 50 years

Reporter Angela Singer. Photo: Supplied by Angela Singer.

Saffron Walden businesses share how they’re still impacted by coronavirus restrictions

Sam Parke of Bearwalden CrossFit in Saffron Walden (pictured centre) lifting with his team at a competition in Loughborough last year. Picture: Tom Casey

Men arrested after bomb scare forces plane to land at Stansted

A Ryanair plane was forced to land at Stansted Airport following a security threat. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Most Read

Vacuum cleaners worth thousands stolen from lorry with driver asleep

Henry vacuum cleaner. Photo: Numatic International Ltd.

Town council blazes trail with government lobbying for BAME groups

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council, will write to the UK government about the council's motion. Picture: Celia Bartlett.

Reporter “almost retires” after 50 years

Reporter Angela Singer. Photo: Supplied by Angela Singer.

Saffron Walden businesses share how they’re still impacted by coronavirus restrictions

Sam Parke of Bearwalden CrossFit in Saffron Walden (pictured centre) lifting with his team at a competition in Loughborough last year. Picture: Tom Casey

Men arrested after bomb scare forces plane to land at Stansted

A Ryanair plane was forced to land at Stansted Airport following a security threat. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Victims to receive more than £700,000 worth of support through Essex organisations and charities

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex Roger Hirst

First novel with a leading lady called Jane Walden is published by town resident

Essex author TA Rosewood. Picture: Marcus Howlett of i-photography.co.uk

Brand closure causes job losses, discounts and uncertainty over Walden store

Laura Ashley's shop in Saffron Walden is closing down. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

People in Essex with mental health issues to receive extra employment help

Councillor John Spence

Uttlesford Foodbank support from Saffron Walden Freemasons - as demand rises 200 percent

Uttlesford Foodbank in Saffron Walden. Picture: Essex Freemasons