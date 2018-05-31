Victims to receive more than £700,000 worth of support through Essex organisations and charities
PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 July 2020
Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners office
More than £700,000 of extra support is being given to help support victims and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence.
Roger Hirst, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, had urged charities and organisations working to support those who had experienced crimes to apply for funds in May, available via the Ministry of Justice’s Extraordinary Covid Funding and Rape Support Fund.
He said: “We were allocated £620,000 but thanks to the hard work of our team and the quality of applications received we were able to secure more money from the additional Rape Support Fund to help support some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.
“Protecting vulnerable people from harm is one of our priorities in our Police and Crime Plan and I would like to say a big thank you to everyone across the county who is and has been working so hard to provide these services, making them available to everyone who needs them. It so important to be able to resource this vital support.”
The money will help groups who are dealing with increased demand and reduced resources as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The recipients were:
Next Chapter - £82,673
Safe Steps - £82, 915
Changing Pathways - £82,500
The Change Project - £53,000
Victim Support - £7,681
Alpha Vesta - £7,975
Synergy Essex - £255,000
Safer Places - £82,685.50
One Voice - £20,122
Volunteering Matters - £2,188
Chelmsford Counselling - £30,733.86
Families Need Fathers - £9,760
