Have you been offered this owl statue for sale?
PUBLISHED: 12:11 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:17 10 December 2018
Archant
Police are appealing for witnesses after two wrought iron owl statues were stolen from a home in Manuden last week.
The items were stolen from a property in The Street, Manuden, overnight between Tuesday, December 4 and Wednesday, December 5.
Anyone who has been offered similar items for sale recently or saw anybody acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the burglary is asked to call the Uttlesford local policing team on 101 quoting reference 42/177697/18.