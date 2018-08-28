Have you been offered this owl statue for sale?

Iron owl statues stolen from home in Manuden. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after two wrought iron owl statues were stolen from a home in Manuden last week.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The items were stolen from a property in The Street, Manuden, overnight between Tuesday, December 4 and Wednesday, December 5.

Anyone who has been offered similar items for sale recently or saw anybody acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the burglary is asked to call the Uttlesford local policing team on 101 quoting reference 42/177697/18.