Cambridgeshire pub destroyed by fire overnight

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:52 AM December 9, 2021
Updated: 11:53 AM December 9, 2021
A fire and roof collapse at The Chequers pub in Pampisford, Cambridgeshire

Around 50 firefighters from as far away as Huntingdon, St Neots, Saffron Walden and Halstead tackled a blaze at a pub in Pampisford - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A pub in Cambridgeshire has been destroyed by fire.

Around 50 firefighters from as far away as Saffron Walden, Huntingdon and Halstead tackled a blaze at The Chequers pub in Pampisford on Wednesday, December 8.

Crews were called to the fire at 11.15pm.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in a flat above a pub, with flames and smoke issuing through the roof.

"Wearing breathing apparatus, they tackled the fire from the outside as the fire has spread through the roof causing it to collapse.

"The crews worked hard throughout the night to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring thatch properties."

Firefighters tackling a blaze at The Chequers in Pampisford

Everybody was safely evacuated by the time fire and rescue crews from Cambridgeshire and Essex arrived - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews tackling a fire at a pub in Pampisford, Cambridgeshire

Crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

The building had already been evacuated when crews arrived, and no casualties needed any treatment.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service will investigate the cause of the blaze.

