Cambridgeshire pub destroyed by fire overnight
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
A pub in Cambridgeshire has been destroyed by fire.
Around 50 firefighters from as far away as Saffron Walden, Huntingdon and Halstead tackled a blaze at The Chequers pub in Pampisford on Wednesday, December 8.
Crews were called to the fire at 11.15pm.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in a flat above a pub, with flames and smoke issuing through the roof.
"Wearing breathing apparatus, they tackled the fire from the outside as the fire has spread through the roof causing it to collapse.
"The crews worked hard throughout the night to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring thatch properties."
The building had already been evacuated when crews arrived, and no casualties needed any treatment.
Most Read
- 1 Saffron Walden's Covid-19 traffic measures could become permanent under councils' plans
- 2 Work from home, masks and NHS passes: New Covid rules explained
- 3 Boris Johnson tells people to work from home as Covid 'Plan B' confirmed
- 4 Uttlesford councillors: 'I've fashioned a way of locking up my letterbox'
- 5 Cambridgeshire pub destroyed by fire overnight
- 6 Saffron Walden PSG Girls continue good form
- 7 Person has died on railway tracks near Newport, say police
- 8 In pictures: Successful return of Walden's Late Night Christmas Shopping
- 9 Uttlesford elects its first female leader in council's 47-year history
- 10 Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences at Stansted Airport
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service will investigate the cause of the blaze.