Party in the Square marks the last of the town council's summer events

The Market Square full of families on a balmy late summer evening at the Party in the Square event laid on by the Town Council. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A programme of free summer events held by Saffron Walden Town Council came to a close last week with a party in the Market Square.

The final event took place on Friday, September 6, the last of six held each Friday throughout the summer holidays.

Saffron Walden Cricket Club stepped in with a last-minute change of programme to run free cricket skills sessions, with even Mayor Cllr James de Vries taking part.

The town council thanked the cricket club, chairman David Barrs, coach Chris Scott and team players Jess Squires and Bertie Rodda for their help.

Food was provided by Off the Beaten Truck, craft beer by Axle & Hop and music by La Roche DJ.

A town council spokesperson said: "The turnout was great and with a wonderful atmosphere the evening was enjoyed by young and old."

To give your feedback visit the tourist information office or complete a survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/5983BHL.