Passengers test positive for coronavirus after Greece to Stansted flight

London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport London Stansted Airport

Several people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 following a flight from Greece to Stansted Airport.

The cases were confirmed after TUI flight TOM5449 from Heraklion in Crete, Greece, landed in Stansted on Thursday, August 27.

A TUI UK spokesperson said: “We can confirm that no guests tested positive for Covid-19 in our hotels and no symptoms were displayed before or during the flight home by any of the customers.

“The health and safety of our customers and crew is our absolute highest priority and we will continue to work closely with Public Health authorities so we can continue to offer safe and enjoyable holidays.

“We believe that with good track and trace processes, testing at airports and a nuanced approach to travel corridors, customers can continue to travel safely.”

TUI refused to say whether all passengers have been contacted and asked to self-quarantine for two weeks, as per current government guidelines.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of cases on this flight and action has been taken to advise those that need to self-isolate to do so.

“Anyone with symptoms should get a test as soon as possible as well as washing hands regularly, wearing face coverings and following social distancing rules to stop the spread of the virus.”