58 new officers join the ranks at Essex Police

The Passing Out parade ceremony at Essex Police headquarters in Chelmsford, where 58 new officers joined the ranks. Picture: Essex Police Essex Police

Essex Police welcomed 58 new police officers for an adapted ‘Passing Out Parade’ ceremony on Friday (July 3).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They were welcomed into the force by Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington, Deputy Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Jane Gardner and other chief officers.

Special measures were put in place to ensure the officers could celebrate while respecting the government guidelines, which has included 2.5m spacing at recognition ceremonies.

The new officers completed their training under new circumstances over the last few months.

Classrooms contained smaller numbers of people and many sessions were held online.

You may also want to watch:

Chief Constable BJ Harrington said: “It’s a real honour for me to welcome another 58 officers to Essex Police.

“Our job is to help people, keep them safe and catch criminals and that’s exactly what they’ll be doing.

“They will be in our communities providing a visible and reassuring presence, helping people in their time of need, catching criminals, and working with our partners to keep people safe and protect the vulnerable.”

PC Eddie Thorn was awarded The Kirste Snellgrove Student Officer award. The award was introduced to celebrate the achievements of an exceptional student in each intake, in honour of the late Essex Police Training Sergeant Kirste Snellgrove, who passed away at the beginning 2012 after a long challenge with cancer.

Recalling why he decided to become a police officer, Eddie said: “I wanted to do something different from my 9 to 5. I want to help and protect people in need and make a difference.”

The police force has 3,306 full time equivalent Police Officers, and Essex Police said they are well on-track to recruiting their target of 3,369 FTE Police Officers by March 31, 2021.

In addition, they have more than 500 Special Constables – making Essex the second largest Special Constabulary in the UK.