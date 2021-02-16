News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter

Teacher organises lockdown sports for children

Author Picture Icon

Roger Brown

Published: 7:00 AM February 16, 2021   
Oscar and Una Barnes

Oscar Barnes, age eight, and sister Úna, age six, from St Thomas More Catholic Primary, Saffron Walden with their medals - Credit: Ailish Barnes

A PE teacher has developed a variety of virtual sports challenges designed to keep primary schoolchildren active during lockdown.

Jackie Coleman, who works at Saffron Walden County High School, has devised a "skip for a minute" challenge, as well as a short and long running activities, for Reception to Year Six pupils at schools across the Dunmow, Newport, Saffron Walden and Stansted areas.

Parents verify the results by filming the activity or record them via phone apps, and gold, silver and bronze medals are awarded.

Mrs Coleman, who is involved with the Uttlesford School Sport Partnership said: "We plan activities for children at home, tailored to individual children and year groups.

"Some of the challenges are for naturally sporty children while we also have a scavenger hunt for children who prefer that.

"We believe it is important that children are able to stay fit and healthy during lockdown."
 

