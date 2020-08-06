Video

Performing arts classes go online in Saffron Walden and Stanted, with money being raised for two charities

Students of Tempos Performing Arts in Saffron Walden have been taking part in classes online. Picture: Tempos Performing Arts Tempos Performing Arts

Students attending a performing arts school in Saffron Walden have been taking part in online classes and getting involved in a “No Show” show, raising money to support Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust and MIND.

Tempos Performing Arts has hosted superstar workshops online with guests including West End star Cassidy Jansen and principal ballerina with the Royal Danish Ballet Kizzy Matiakis.

They have also been running free workshops for a suggested charitable donation, and princess and pirate themed pop up classes.

School principal Becky Oliver said lockdown had presented new challenges.

Their 32 classes a week for Tempos Performing Arts and Tiny Tempos for younger children with their parents had to be converted to online classes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have had some really wonderful emails thanking us for keeping going and how important it was for the students to see us, to keep their stability and normality.

“We said ‘please make sure you get into your uniform and do your hair’.

“That normality and structure was really important to our families.

“Our little ones wanted to tell us what they had been doing or show us their guineapig!”

They also had a closed Facebook group and encouraged students to get up and dance, to film and share.

Becky added: “We chose two charities we thought would best support people during the crisis - Addenbrookes Charitable Trust and MIND.

“For MIND we did our superstar workshops. Cassidy Jansen did musical theatre via Zoom. She sang for us and answered all their questions.

“Prima Ballerina Kizzy Matiakis trained at Harlow Ballet. She is now in Denmark dancing.”

They hope to reach £500 to hand to each charity through donations from their students famliies.

The “no show” show came about because community events were cancelled including this year’s show at Comberton Village College.

They asked students to film their own performance for the show, and these were edited into a show. A taster version of the show can be seen on the Saffron Walden Reporter website.

They have now held a summer workshop at Golden Acre in “bubbles” and further August workshops are planned as online sessions.

