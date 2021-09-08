News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Appeal to find Stansted teen, missing for five days

Will Durrant

Published: 3:06 PM September 8, 2021   
Two images of Maya Keen - with shoulder-length brown hair - from Stansted, Essex

Essex Police are searching for Maya Keen, 16, from Stansted - Credit: Essex Police

Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old from Stansted who was last seen five days ago.

Maya Keen is thought to have left her home in Stansted Mountfitchet at around 7.30am on Friday, September 3.

Essex Police has said she has not been seen since leaving her home, but reports on social media suggest Maya was last seen at London Liverpool Street station at 8.40am on the same day.

She is described as being slim with shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink wig, a pink t-shirt, a white skirt, white tights and white shoes.

She also had a black suitcase, a black Puma bag and a small white shoulder bag.

Munroe Bergdorf, a model and activist from Stansted, shared the missing persons flyer with her 574k followers on Instagram.

Munroe said: "Maya - If you are reading this lovely, please let someone know that you are safe.

"I know how difficult and oppressive growing up in a small town like Stansted can be when you don't fit the status quo.

"But please let someone know that you are ok, so that we can help you with whatever you need.

"We are all worried and just want to know that you're okay. You are not alone."

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "We want to locate Maya to make sure she is OK.

"If you see Maya or know where she is, please call us immediately on 101."

Essex Police also operates a digital 101 and Live Chat service: https://www.essex.police.uk/digital101

