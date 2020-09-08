Video

Walden student raises £7,000 walking from Rickling Green to Scotland

Peter Page reached Scotland after a 14-day walk from Rickling Green. Photo: Supplied by Tony Gavin Supplied by Tony Gavin

A Saffron Walden County High School (SWCHS) student raised more than £7,000 walking from Rickling Green to Gretna Green in Scotland.

Peter Page listened to I'm Gonna Be (500 miles) by The Proclaimers on repeat throughout his journey. Photo: Supplied by Tony Gavin Peter Page listened to I'm Gonna Be (500 miles) by The Proclaimers on repeat throughout his journey. Photo: Supplied by Tony Gavin

Peter Page, 17, started the walk on August 16 and completed it in two weeks. He listened to ‘I’m gonna be (500 miles)’ by The Proclaimers on repeat, around 5,000 times.

He said: “The song choice was inspired by my favourite TV show, ‘How I met your mother’, in which the main characters listen to that song on repeat for a whole road trip. The song also fit perfectly with the fact that I was walking to Scotland!

“When I started out, I thought the song would drive me crazy but actually it’s kept me going throughout the trek.”

The teenager passed through Cambridge, Peterborough, Lincoln, York and the North Pennines. On his first day he walked to Cambridge with friend George Moylette, and on his second day he was joined by a SWCHS friend. The rest of the time he walked alone.

Peter Page made a lot of friends on his way to Scotland. Photo: Supplied by Tony Gavin Peter Page made a lot of friends on his way to Scotland. Photo: Supplied by Tony Gavin

Peter slept in a tent and camped in friendly farmers fields or small camp sites.

His step father, Tony Gavin, and mum Liza Page drove north in Peter’s second week, and went sightseeing near where their son was walking. Tony then drove him back from Gretna Green, and they stopped at the White Hart in Blyton, near Gainsborough, as the locals had been kind to Pete on the way up, providing him with food and drink.

Peter posted videos during his journey on social media and received donations from his followers.

He battled blisters, swollen feet and tiredness, but managed to raise almost double his initial target for The Childhood Trust.

Peter Page at York cathedral. Photo: Supplied by Tony Gavin Peter Page at York cathedral. Photo: Supplied by Tony Gavin

He said: “I chose this charity because of their support for children in poverty. I read children in poverty, on average, end up a year or more behind in school compared to their peers.”

He added: “I have met many kind and wonderful people on route, who have fed me and donated to my cause; their generosity has kept me going through some of the tougher days”.

You can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/peter-weirpage

Peter Page during his walk to Scotland. Photo: Supplied by Tony Gavin Peter Page during his walk to Scotland. Photo: Supplied by Tony Gavin

Peter Page (left) with his friend George Moylette, who walked the first day with Pete to Cambridge. Photo: Supplied by Tony Gavin Peter Page (left) with his friend George Moylette, who walked the first day with Pete to Cambridge. Photo: Supplied by Tony Gavin