Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner ‘welcomes’ police powers against encampments 

Author Picture Icon

Andra Maciuca

Published: 5:00 PM March 16, 2021   
Roger Hirst, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex. Picture: PFCC

The Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner has welcomed the government’s decision to introduce a new criminal offence and extend police powers against unauthorised encampments. 

In a government consultation response, Home Secretary Priti Patel said unauthorised encampments portray the vast majority of travellers, who abide the law, in a negative and unfair way.

Roger Hirst, PFCC for Essex, said: “The announcement that a new criminal offence will be introduced and existing powers extended to tackle unauthorised encampments is good news for the county. 

"In 2017, we provided the funding to establish the Essex Police Rural Engagement Team, and in 2019 we provided the funding to double the size of this team.

"Through this, we have reduced the number of unauthorised encampments in Essex from 229 in 2018 to 142 in 2020. 

“We can and should do more and that is why I added my voice, along with our local MPs, for a change in the law”.

