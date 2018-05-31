Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner thanks people working during lockdown

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) for Essex has released a message about the contribution of businesses in the fight against coronavirus and thanked people for staying at home to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

PFCC Roger Hirst said: “A big thank you to everyone who stayed at home during the Easter weekend. It was difficult, and we all had to celebrate differently.

“I also want to thank all the emergency workers, NHS staff and key workers who have been working so hard to keep us all safe. Like many of you, I have been out on the doorstep clapping for our key workers and joining with the wider community to thank them for all they are doing.

“But this week, I would also like to thank all of you who have continued working throughout this crisis.

“We often overlook the contribution that business makes but without them we wouldn’t have the food, the services, the care or indeed the society that we all treasure. Businesses and their teams are making a huge contribution every day to the fight against coronavirus. I have spoken to many businesses locally in Essex who are offering support to the NHS, changing their businesses to support our national effort or just continuing to work hard, doing what they do and delivering the goods, services and products we all need.

“Just think about the big four industries that we have got. Pharmaceuticals - obviously working so hard now to try and get the testing and indeed the vaccines that we need. Telecoms - where would we be without the connectivity that they are offering us?; keeping in touch with our friends and family and indeed our business colleagues. Energy - without electricity we wouldn’t be powering the NHS machines and we wouldn’t be cooking, we wouldn’t indeed be communicating as we are doing at the moment; and of course finance as well - without them we wouldn’t be able to buy the goods that we need or indeed do the contactless payments that we are all doing at the moment. All of that is just so important to keeping going.”