Telephone exchange fetches nearly £100,000 at auction
The Old Telephone Exchange in Great Chesterford has been sold at auction for nearly £100,000 following a bidding war.
The building on Newmarket Road went under the gavel at £96,000 - nearly double the guide price - at the online-only auction held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
Senior Auction Appraiser Russell Hawkes said: “This decommissioned building, being offered to the public for the first time, certainly generated strong interest, which translated into competitive bidding.
“We felt the single-storey property, sitting to the rear of a gated land plot of 0.02 hectares (0.06 acres) in the countryside offered a lot of potential for future use, subject to planning, and our bidders agreed.
“This is another example of how the unusual and quirky lots offered by Clive Emson do so well at auction. Our bidders certainly like something out of the ordinary.”
