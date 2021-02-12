Published: 5:00 PM February 12, 2021

The building in Newmarket Road, went under the gavel at £96,000 - nearly double the guide price - Credit: Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers

The Old Telephone Exchange in Great Chesterford has been sold at auction for nearly £100,000 following a bidding war.

The building on Newmarket Road went under the gavel at £96,000 - nearly double the guide price - at the online-only auction held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was among 104 lots available at the event.

Senior Auction Appraiser Russell Hawkes said: “This decommissioned building, being offered to the public for the first time, certainly generated strong interest, which translated into competitive bidding.

“We felt the single-storey property, sitting to the rear of a gated land plot of 0.02 hectares (0.06 acres) in the countryside offered a lot of potential for future use, subject to planning, and our bidders agreed.

You may also want to watch:

“This is another example of how the unusual and quirky lots offered by Clive Emson do so well at auction. Our bidders certainly like something out of the ordinary.”