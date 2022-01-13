A Saffron Walden woman who enjoyed taking photographs during lockdown has launched a new photography business, having won first prize in a competition.

Sarah Taylor came first in the Over 18 category of the Imaging Saffron Walden 2021 photographic competition, organised by the Saffron Walden Camera Club and the Saffron Walden Initiative.

Sarah Taylor's entry called Sir Olive won first place in the Over 18 category in the Imaging Saffron Walden 2021 photography competition - Credit: Sarah Taylor

Sarah's entry called Sir Olive was captured in Saffron Walden market and shows a stallholder at work.

Explaining how the picture came about, Sarah said: "I was in town on Saturday afternoon, Mohammed was in the tent, the light hit the tent, all the colours, it really stood out to me.

"I took the picture and put in on my Instagram and when this competition came up I submitted five images, and that was the winner."

Sarah said she was totally delighted to have won and to have met the mayor, Councillor Richard Porch, who presented her with her award winner's first prize certificate and cash prize.

First prize winner Sarah Taylor with Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch - Credit: Dominic Davey

Sarah had been made redundant and during lockdown said she found herself taking pictures when she went out on walks, and uploading them to Instagram. Since lockdown has ended her photography has been not just Saffron Walden but also the surrounding area.

"It has been a real passion project for me over the last 18 months," she added.

Sarah has now been inspired to set up her new business Marigold Twenty Photography.

Sarah said the business name came from the flower which symbolises positivity, passion and creativity, and 20 because she set up the business in 2020.

She has already completed family portraits, boudoir shots and commercial work.

Check out her work via her website at https://marigoldtwentyphotography.co.uk/ or Facebook @marigoldtwentyphotography

Sarah is also on Instagram @sarahloumarigold20 and @marigoldtwentyphotography

Photography winners

Imaging Saffron Walden 2021 attracted 183 entries from 48 individuals, and the entries covered a range of Saffron Walden sights and attractions.

You can view all entries to the photographic competition on the Camera Club website at http://saffronwaldencc.co.uk/exhibitions











