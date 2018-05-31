Advanced search

Take photographs and video on Friday’s VE Day and start to think about bunting to brighten up Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 May 2020

Union Flag Buntin for VE Day celebrations. Photo: steve631/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Union Flag Buntin for VE Day celebrations. Photo: steve631/Getty Images/iStockphoto

steve631

How are you going to mark VE Day on Friday? Tea party in the garden, watching war time films, or putting your bunting up?

Saffron Walden Town Council would like you to send in your photos and videos so they can document this anniversary on their website, despite the unusual circumstances.

The town council would also like people to think about getting into the spirit of wartime with a make do and mend philosphy, as they would like bunting to brighting up the town for when the Covid-19 lockdown is over.

Bunting, made of old items of clothing, offcuts, free fabric or recycling materials, should ideally be no shorter than three metres, as the town council would like to put it up in the streets, along shopfronts and in the alleyways.

If you’re able to help, you have until May 18 when the council will advise how you drop off your bunting.

Anyone with questions can contact Claire on bookings@saffronwalden.gov.uk or call 01799 619845.

