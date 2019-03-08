Temporary security lanes at Stansted Airport will provide 'additional capacity' during improvement works

Stansted Airport is creating temporary security lanes outside on the terminal forecourt while construction work takes place in the departure area.

The new lanes are due to come into operation in the autumn once the temporary area is constructed on the forecourt outside the airport's current security terminal.

The airport says it needs to relocate and reorganise some of the passenger processing facilities while other improvement works are undertaken inside.

The notification to Uttlesford District Council states: “For a temporary period until internal reconfiguration work is completed, it has become necessary to identify a location for security lanes to the front of the building on the terminal forecourt.”

A spokesman for the airport said it's becoming increasingly difficult to keep all the temporary work inside the building, especially during the busy peak passenger periods.

“The new lanes are due to come into operation in the autumn,” the spokesman said. “The introduction will be a positive step for our customers as we are building the temporary lanes to provide additional capacity whilst we undertake improvement works within the terminal.

“We will also be using it to trial new technology and processes to improve the passenger experience at the airport.”

The temporary security building will be in line with the Government's design requirements for airport security, but the method of attachment and alterations to the terminal itself will be minimised and temporary in nature to ensure there is no lasting impact on the main facade.