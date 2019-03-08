Company unveils plan to build £40million office park in Stansted

A new £40million serviced office complex and expanded headquarters for housebuilder Weston Group is to be built in Stansted.

Once complete in 2021, the site will provide 95,000 sqft of office space in two twin buildings.

The multi-million project is the result of Weston Group’s ongoing expansion, accommodating the staffing and resourcing needed so that the company can implement its future growth plans.

Located off Parsonage Road, close to Stansted Airport, there will be a newly built head office building, alongside a refurbished existing building.

The new complex is designed by Weston Group’s in-house architectural design studio, working in conjunction with London interior designer Oz Lancaster of OS Design, who collaborated with Weston on the specification and interior design of the foyers, meeting areas, lounges and executive office suites.

Known as Skyway House, the new 49,000 sqft office building is currently under construction.

Groundworks for the complex are already underway and Weston Homes chairman and chief executive Bob Weston has just poured the concrete ‘foundation stone’ for the new building.

The new building will complement the existing head office building, the Stansted Centre, originally constructed in 2003, is being refurbished to provide 46,000 sqft of new office space including an executive office suite, gymnasium, café, conference facility and serviced office space.

The refurbishment of the Stansted Centre is being phased to allow for ongoing operations and staffing whilst the new building is constructed.

Founded in 1987 and operating across London and the south east of England, Weston Group has four operating divisions - Weston Homes, the residential development business; Weston Business Centres, the serviced offices division; an environmental consultancy business and Weston Logistics, the group’s logistics and plant hire business.

The Weston Business Centres division provides serviced offices at the Stansted Centre and their Colchester Business Centre, offering in excess of 65,000 sqft of serviced office space. The enhanced capacity at Stansted and plans for a third business centre in Barking will double the size of the division.

Bob Weston, chief executive of Weston Homes, said: “The group now employs more than 460 direct staff, with additional contractors, suppliers and consultants working across the sites and reporting to headoffice. We are investing £20million in our new headquarters which is essential for providing our staff with an enhanced working environment and managing our growth and human resource requirement; all crucial components for the delivering our £3 billion development portfolio of over 7,500 new homes.”