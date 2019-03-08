Fresh bid for two new housing developments in Elsenham

Housing plans at Hall Road in Elsenham Archant

Two planning applications to build 174 new houses in Elsenham have been submitted to Uttlesford District Council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Housing plans at Hall Road in Elsenham Housing plans at Hall Road in Elsenham

An application from developer Bovis Homes proposes 130 houses west of Hall Road, with provision made for open spaces, car parking and play areas.

A separate application has also been submitted for 44 houses south of Rush Lane, a greenfield site bordered by Stansted Brook, a water course that runs along part of the southern boundary.

The site at Hall Road was granted outline permission in 2013, but a number of applications submitted setting out the details of the proposed scheme were refused, or dismissed at appeal, on grounds relating to design, layout and biodiversity.

The outline application has therefore now lapsed and a new application is being made which has “carefully considered these previous reasons for refusal”, according to the applicant.

Housing plans in Rush Lane, Elsenham Housing plans in Rush Lane, Elsenham

Elaine Bright, a resident of Robin Hood Road, has written to the council to object to the application at Rush Lane.

She said: “We live in a listed old building. My concerns are with the large trucks going past my house with heavy loads. Have the old listed and valued properties in Robin Hood Road been taken into account with the extra traffic and vibrations and the damage which these buildings will suffer?”

Another resident of Robin Hood Road, Gary Bentley, objected to the plans.

“Enough is enough. I’m so upset that this site is even being considered that I want to move. Developers won’t be happy until they get their greedy hands on every green field and Tarmaced and built on in Essex. I came here six years ago from London to retire to a nice, peaceful village. It’s becoming a new town with some unsociable behaviour thrown in.”

Housing plans in Rush Lane, Elsenham Housing plans in Rush Lane, Elsenham

Eight bungalows are proposed in the development at Hall Road and 40 per cent of houses would be allocated as affordable.

More than 30 per cent of the site will remain as green space and land for educational use has been proposed within the application.

The site at Rush Lane, currently open grassland next to a railway line, is bordered by Robin Hood Road and residential development at the northern boundaries. Access to the site is proposed directly off Rush Lane.

The development would include 18 affordable homes.