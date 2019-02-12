Advanced search

Care home plan unveiled for Homebase site in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 08:27 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:52 14 February 2019

Artist impression of the care home which is proposed to replace Homebase in Saffron Walden.

Archant

Plans to demolish Homebase in Saffron Walden and build a 68-bedroom care home on the site have been unveiled.

Charterhouse Property Group bought the land for £1.8million last year and is proposing to build a 68-bedroom care home on the site, with Care UK selected as the specialist operator for the scheme.

The plans say the proposed home will provide rooms laid out in wings, specially designed to “deliver the highest standards of living and communal spaces” for residents.

The proposed main entrance will be located off a dedicated car parking area providing 30 spaces including two disabled spaces, with one delivery bay, one ambulance bay, and 10 cycle parking spots.

View of the care home from Elizabeth Way, Saffron Walden.View of the care home from Elizabeth Way, Saffron Walden.

The applicant says the proposed design of the care home will provide an “attractive and sensitive redevelopment of the site”, providing dementia care, residential care and respite care and the facilities will include a range of communal and amenity spaces.

The applicant says: “The proposed development will provide much-needed accommodation designed to meet the special needs of older people within this part of Saffron Walden. It represents a carefully considered scheme that makes efficient use of the site.

“The proposals are designed to a very high standard. The scheme incorporates appropriate provision for access, parking, landscaping and communal space. It has been established that there is a continued demand to accommodate vulnerable older people requiring nursing and dementia care in the local area as well as an emerging demand to provide a supportive environment where care is needed.”

The scheme was presented to Uttlesford District Council and Saffron Walden Town Council as part of the pre-application process and a public consultation was held in September last year, which the applicant says has helped shape the current proposals.

A spokesman for Homebase said it would be objecting to the plans.

Saffron Walden resident Adrian Brown is encouraging residents to have their say on the plans.

Mr Brown said: “This is the only store of this type we have in the town and is popular with local residents. We have already lost a lot of commercial units where property companies are redeveloping for domestic purposes to make more money, such as the Ridgeons site, where lots of commercial units closed and had to relocate into other towns.”

Care home plan unveiled for Homebase site in Saffron Walden

