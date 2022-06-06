Gallery
Platinum Jubilee pictures from Saffron Walden and district
- Credit: Cafe Cornell
Residents across Saffron Walden and district have been celebrating the Platinum Jubilee. Here are some of your pictures.
Pictures from school celebrations across Uttlesford are here.
Platinum Jubilee in Saffron Walden
In Saffron Walden, the four day Bank Holiday celebrations allowed a great many events to take place.
Cafe Cornell, part of the Enterprise East Group CIC, held a #letseattogether lunch which was well attended.
Samantha McReynolds said: ‘What a fantastic Jubilee celebration, thank you to all those involved.
"Our students, staff and volunteers worked so hard in the lead up to this event. All the happy faces assured us that it was so worthwhile."
Castle Street Residents, Saffron Walden
Most Read
- 1 Platinum Jubilee pictures from Saffron Walden and district
- 2 Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Uttlesford schools and activities
- 3 Boris Johnson survives Tory vote of confidence
- 4 Platinum Jubilee: The Saffron Walden winning window displays
- 5 Mermaids help to open 'Beach' in Saffron Walden
- 6 Cyclist taken to hospital after 'serious' Cambridge city centre crash
- 7 Delayed 350 homes development approved
- 8 'Cat bite could have killed me': Many operations for rescuer
- 9 Police find body in search for missing 71-year-old Raymond
- 10 Free lunch, free fun and circus for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Residents in Castle Street, Saffron Walden, held a street party to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.
Even the British weather couldn't stop the fun.
Platinum Jubilee in Hadstock
Over 200 residents and friends attended the Hadstock Jubilee Picnic in the Recreation Ground.
There was a Fancy Dress Parade, donkey cart rides and the services of Tilley's Travelling Tea Room.
Every child received a Jubilee souvenir mug and all residents were presented with a tree to plant in their garden.
In the evening, there was a Ceilidh in the Village Hall with dancing to the Lairds Ceilidh Band.
The events were organised by a Jubilee Committee under the aegis of Hadstock Parish Council. Funding was provided by the Parish Council and Uttlesford District Council.
The picture of villagers forming a '70' was captured by a drone. The Jubilee banner was created by artist Sonia Villiers.
Platinum Jubilee in Clavering
Clavering had a large number of events organised to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.
On Friday, there were archaeology events by Heritage Learning Services and a history exhibition, and a Jubilee walk led by Peter Cooper.
The main event was Saturday on the Jubilee Field including fencing and medieval spinning displays by Shire of Flintheath, Big Lunch and children's races plus various competitions, and another archaeology roadshow.
There were also open gardens and a special production by Clavering Players. The scarecrow trail ran throughout the week.
The week of events was co-ordinated by an organising committee, led by Donna Duckworth and a team, and culminated in Jubilee evensong on Sunday at the parish church led by the vicar Rev Margaret Davis.
The lighting of the beacon took place at Langley.
This story will be updated as more images come in.
READ MORE:
Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Uttlesford schools activities
Mermaids help to open 'Beach' in Saffron Walden for Platinum Jubilee
Jubilee Pond makeover: can you help?
Red, white and blue: Saffron Walden windows entered into a competition