Platinum Jubilee pictures from Saffron Walden and district

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 6:55 PM June 6, 2022
Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Cafe Cornell fun, three adults wearing Union Jack hats

Platinum Jubilee fun at Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden - Credit: Cafe Cornell

Residents across Saffron Walden and district have been celebrating the Platinum Jubilee. Here are some of your pictures.

Pictures from school celebrations across Uttlesford are here.

Platinum Jubilee in Saffron Walden 

In Saffron Walden, the four day Bank Holiday celebrations allowed a great many events to take place.

Cafe Cornell, part of the Enterprise East Group CIC, held a #letseattogether lunch which was well attended.

Samantha McReynolds said:  ‘What a fantastic Jubilee celebration, thank you to all those involved.

"Our students, staff and volunteers worked so hard in the lead up to this event. All the happy faces assured us that it was so worthwhile."

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Participants having a community lunch at Cafe Cornell

Cafe Cornell's LetsEatTogether lunch for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Cafe Cornell

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Adults eating a community lunch at Cafe Cornell

The Platinum Jubilee lunch at Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden - Credit: Cafe Cornell

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Saffron Walden mayor James de Vries at Cafe Cornell, with participants

Saffron Walden Mayor James de Vries with one of the participants at the Platinum Jubilee Lunch, at Cafe Cornell - Credit: Cafe Cornell

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Cafe Cornell fun. Adults standing, adults sitting, bunting and hats

Fun at the community lunch at Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden, for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Cafe Cornell

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Cafe Cornell fun, three adults wearing Union Jack hats

Platinum Jubilee fun at Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden - Credit: Cafe Cornell

Castle Street Residents, Saffron Walden

Residents in Castle Street, Saffron Walden, held a street party to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Even the British weather couldn't stop the fun.

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Tables and chairs ready for a street party, Castle Street, Saffron Walden

Chairs and tables ready for the Castle Street Residents Association street party celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Lorraine Chitson, Castle Street Residents Association

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Cakes including decorated as a Union Jack

Cakes for the Castle Street Residents Association's Platinum Jubilee street party - Credit: Lorraine Chitson, Castle Street Residents Association

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Street party with tables and people seated, eating, Castle Street, Saffron Walden

Platinum Jubilee celebrations organised by Castle Street Residents Association, Saffron Walden - Credit: Lorraine Chitson, Castle Street Residents Association

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Street party with tables and people seated, eating, Castle Street, Saffron Walden

Platinum Jubilee celebrations organised by Castle Street Residents Association, Saffron Walden - Credit: Lorraine Chitson, Castle Street Residents Association

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Children in a line wearing crowns

Crowns for the street party organised by Castle Street Residents Association, Saffron Walden - Credit: Lorraine Chitson, Castle Street Residents Association

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Two women having fun during a street party

Fun during the Castle Street Residents Association street party to celebrate HM The Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Lorraine Chitson, Castle Street Residents Association

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Three adults wearing hats, holding drinks at a street party

Having fun at the Platinum Jubilee street party organised by Castle Street Residents Association - Credit: Lorraine Chitson, Castle Street Residents Association

Platinum Jubilee in Hadstock

Over 200 residents and friends attended the Hadstock Jubilee Picnic in the Recreation Ground.

There was a Fancy Dress Parade, donkey cart rides and the services of Tilley's Travelling Tea Room.

Every child received a Jubilee souvenir mug and all residents were presented with a tree to plant in their garden.

In the evening, there was a  Ceilidh in the Village Hall with dancing to the Lairds Ceilidh Band.

The events were organised by a Jubilee Committee under the aegis of Hadstock Parish Council.  Funding was provided by the Parish Council and Uttlesford District Council. 

The picture of villagers forming a '70' was captured by a drone. The Jubilee banner was created by artist Sonia Villiers.

Platinum Jubilee, Hadstock, Essex: people gathered to form seven and zero for HM The Queen's 70 years on the throne

Hadstock villagers formed a 70 during their celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Ben and Toby Chandler

Platinum Jubilee, Hadstock, Essex: Group of villagers, banner

A celebration picnic in Hadstock, with a banner created by artist Sonia Villiers - Credit: Ben and Toby Chandler

Platinum Jubilee in Clavering

Clavering had a large number of events organised to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.
On Friday, there were archaeology events by Heritage Learning Services and a history exhibition, and a Jubilee walk led by Peter Cooper.

The main event was Saturday on the Jubilee Field including fencing and medieval spinning displays by Shire of Flintheath, Big Lunch and children's races plus various competitions, and another archaeology roadshow.

There were also open gardens and a special production by Clavering Players. The scarecrow trail ran throughout the week.

The week of events was co-ordinated by an organising committee, led by Donna Duckworth and a team, and culminated in Jubilee evensong on Sunday at the parish church led by the vicar Rev Margaret Davis.

The lighting of the beacon took place at Langley.

Platinum Jubilee, Clavering, Essex: A Scarecrow dressed as royalty, with a sash and headdress

Clavering: A Platinum Jubilee scarecrow outside the Christian Centre - Credit: Jacqueline Cooper

Platinum Jubilee, Clavering, Essex: Scarecrow dressed as Edward the Confessor

Clavering: The winner of the Platinum Jubilee scarecrow competition, Edward the Confessor - Credit: Jacqueline Cooper

Platinum Jubilee, Clavering, Essex: Participants on hay bales for the Big Lunch

A Big Lunch for the Platinum Jubilee was held on Clavering's Jubilee Field - Credit: Jacqueline Cooper

Platinum Jubilee, Clavering, Essex: Children on adults backs for a race

A piggyback race during Clavering's Jubilee Big Lunch - Credit: Jacqueline Cooper

Platinum Jubilee, Clavering, Essex: Group in period costume with flags

Clavering Platinum Jubilee fun with Shire of Flintheath - Credit: Jacqueline Cooper

Platinum Jubilee, Clavering, Essex: A fencing display with participants in safety gear

A fencing display in Clavering, part of the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Jacqueline Cooper

Platinum Jubilee, Clavering, Essex: Group of adults, children making clay pots at a table

Making clay pots during Platinum Jubilee events in Clavering - Credit: Jacqueline Cooper

Platinum Jubilee, Clavering, Essex: Participants on the Walk, following a track by the edge of a field

The Platinum Jubilee Walk in Clavering - Credit: Jacqueline Cooper


This story will be updated as more images come in.


