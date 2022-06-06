Gallery

Residents across Saffron Walden and district have been celebrating the Platinum Jubilee. Here are some of your pictures.

Pictures from school celebrations across Uttlesford are here.

Platinum Jubilee in Saffron Walden

In Saffron Walden, the four day Bank Holiday celebrations allowed a great many events to take place.

Cafe Cornell, part of the Enterprise East Group CIC, held a #letseattogether lunch which was well attended.

Samantha McReynolds said: ‘What a fantastic Jubilee celebration, thank you to all those involved.

"Our students, staff and volunteers worked so hard in the lead up to this event. All the happy faces assured us that it was so worthwhile."

Cafe Cornell's LetsEatTogether lunch for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Cafe Cornell

The Platinum Jubilee lunch at Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden - Credit: Cafe Cornell

Saffron Walden Mayor James de Vries with one of the participants at the Platinum Jubilee Lunch, at Cafe Cornell - Credit: Cafe Cornell

Fun at the community lunch at Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden, for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Cafe Cornell

Platinum Jubilee fun at Cafe Cornell, Saffron Walden - Credit: Cafe Cornell

Castle Street Residents, Saffron Walden

Residents in Castle Street, Saffron Walden, held a street party to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Even the British weather couldn't stop the fun.

Chairs and tables ready for the Castle Street Residents Association street party celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Lorraine Chitson, Castle Street Residents Association

Cakes for the Castle Street Residents Association's Platinum Jubilee street party - Credit: Lorraine Chitson, Castle Street Residents Association

Platinum Jubilee celebrations organised by Castle Street Residents Association, Saffron Walden - Credit: Lorraine Chitson, Castle Street Residents Association

Platinum Jubilee celebrations organised by Castle Street Residents Association, Saffron Walden - Credit: Lorraine Chitson, Castle Street Residents Association

Crowns for the street party organised by Castle Street Residents Association, Saffron Walden - Credit: Lorraine Chitson, Castle Street Residents Association

Fun during the Castle Street Residents Association street party to celebrate HM The Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Lorraine Chitson, Castle Street Residents Association

Having fun at the Platinum Jubilee street party organised by Castle Street Residents Association - Credit: Lorraine Chitson, Castle Street Residents Association

Platinum Jubilee in Hadstock

Over 200 residents and friends attended the Hadstock Jubilee Picnic in the Recreation Ground.

There was a Fancy Dress Parade, donkey cart rides and the services of Tilley's Travelling Tea Room.

Every child received a Jubilee souvenir mug and all residents were presented with a tree to plant in their garden.

In the evening, there was a Ceilidh in the Village Hall with dancing to the Lairds Ceilidh Band.

The events were organised by a Jubilee Committee under the aegis of Hadstock Parish Council. Funding was provided by the Parish Council and Uttlesford District Council.

The picture of villagers forming a '70' was captured by a drone. The Jubilee banner was created by artist Sonia Villiers.

Hadstock villagers formed a 70 during their celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Ben and Toby Chandler

A celebration picnic in Hadstock, with a banner created by artist Sonia Villiers - Credit: Ben and Toby Chandler

Platinum Jubilee in Clavering

Clavering had a large number of events organised to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

On Friday, there were archaeology events by Heritage Learning Services and a history exhibition, and a Jubilee walk led by Peter Cooper.

The main event was Saturday on the Jubilee Field including fencing and medieval spinning displays by Shire of Flintheath, Big Lunch and children's races plus various competitions, and another archaeology roadshow.

There were also open gardens and a special production by Clavering Players. The scarecrow trail ran throughout the week.

The week of events was co-ordinated by an organising committee, led by Donna Duckworth and a team, and culminated in Jubilee evensong on Sunday at the parish church led by the vicar Rev Margaret Davis.

The lighting of the beacon took place at Langley.

Clavering: A Platinum Jubilee scarecrow outside the Christian Centre - Credit: Jacqueline Cooper

Clavering: The winner of the Platinum Jubilee scarecrow competition, Edward the Confessor - Credit: Jacqueline Cooper

A Big Lunch for the Platinum Jubilee was held on Clavering's Jubilee Field - Credit: Jacqueline Cooper

A piggyback race during Clavering's Jubilee Big Lunch - Credit: Jacqueline Cooper

Clavering Platinum Jubilee fun with Shire of Flintheath - Credit: Jacqueline Cooper

A fencing display in Clavering, part of the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Jacqueline Cooper

Making clay pots during Platinum Jubilee events in Clavering - Credit: Jacqueline Cooper

The Platinum Jubilee Walk in Clavering - Credit: Jacqueline Cooper





