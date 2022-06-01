News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Platinum Jubilee: Try bell ringing and climb tower

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 6:16 PM June 1, 2022
St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden.

St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden - Credit: Archant

A number of events are taking place at St Mary's Church in Saffron Walden to celebrate HM the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

On Thursday, June 2 there will be a tower open morning from 11am to 1pm.

Visitors will be able to climb the tower, visit the ringing chamber, see the bells and views of the town, and even have a go at ringing.

On Friday June 3, starting at 10am, a full peal, on all 12 bells, of ‘Cambridge Surprise Maximus’ will be attempted.

This will take about three hours and 30 minutes to ring due to the weight and number of bells.

A service of Thanksgiving for the Platinum Jubilee of the reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held at St Mary’s Church, Saffron Walden at 10am on June 5.

Everyone is welcome. The service will also be streamed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/ibe64l5eX_o 

The service includes a new choral piece of music called In Our Service from Thomas Hewitt Jones, specially commissioned by the Royal College of Church Music for use throughout the country.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mermaids help to open 'Beach' in Saffron Walden
  2. 2 Free lunch, free fun and circus for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
  3. 3 Platinum Jubilee: The Saffron Walden winning window displays
  1. 4 Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Uttlesford schools and activities
  2. 5 Hidden secrets, free medals, live jazz for Platinum Jubilee
  3. 6 Platinum Jubilee: Try bell ringing and climb tower
  4. 7 Platinum Jubilee: Uttlesford street party and activities
  5. 8 Superstar DJs set for Creamfields South 2022 festival in Hylands Park this weekend
  6. 9 What are my rights if my flight is cancelled?
  7. 10 Essex batter Pepper's Vitality Blast best proves too hot for Hampshire

The bells will be rung before and after the Thanksgiving Service.

READ MORE:

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Uttlesford schools photos

Platinum Jubilee events in Saffron Walden

Platinum Jubilee events in Clavering, Debden, and at Debden Grange in Newport, Essex

Platinum Jubilee window display winners

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Saffron Walden News

Don't Miss

Aerial drawing of the layout of the scheme

Delayed 350 homes development approved

Charlie Ridler, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Culver Square, Colchester: shoppers grind to a halt to listen to a Rock Choir flashmob

Support Ukraine

Flashmob choir, free lessons: Latest Ukraine support

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Mims Davies said Chancellor Rishi Sunak (pictured) is "agile" enough to navigate Britain through a cost-of-living crisis

Cost of Living

Every household in the UK to get £400 to help with rising energy bills

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Image: hands on a computer keyboard.

Scammer conned North Essex man out of £6,000

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon