A number of events are taking place at St Mary's Church in Saffron Walden to celebrate HM the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

On Thursday, June 2 there will be a tower open morning from 11am to 1pm.

Visitors will be able to climb the tower, visit the ringing chamber, see the bells and views of the town, and even have a go at ringing.

On Friday June 3, starting at 10am, a full peal, on all 12 bells, of ‘Cambridge Surprise Maximus’ will be attempted.

This will take about three hours and 30 minutes to ring due to the weight and number of bells.

A service of Thanksgiving for the Platinum Jubilee of the reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held at St Mary’s Church, Saffron Walden at 10am on June 5.

Everyone is welcome. The service will also be streamed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/ibe64l5eX_o

The service includes a new choral piece of music called In Our Service from Thomas Hewitt Jones, specially commissioned by the Royal College of Church Music for use throughout the country.

The bells will be rung before and after the Thanksgiving Service.

