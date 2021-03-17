News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Parents and grandparents urged to 'give what you can' towards play area

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM March 17, 2021   
The pirate play ship in Chrishall has been closed

The pirate play ship in Chrishall has had to be closed - Credit: Philip Gravett

Parents and grandparents are being urged to support a £30,000 crowdfunding appeal to refurbish and update a play area.

The Chrishall play area has a pirate ship, created around 30 years ago. However, it no longer meets safety requirements.

Resident Philip Gravett said: "The estimate for replacement is in the region of £30,000 and just costs of removal would be expensive as it would involve the environmental disposal of old rubber tyres."

He added: "The purpose of this crowd funding is to call upon all parents and grandparents whose children benefit from the Chrishall playground to give what they can to support this superb facility in Chrishall village.

"All funds raised except for any charges levied by the crowd funding website will be donated to Chrishall Parish Council and ring fenced specifically to be spent on the Chrishall playground equipment.

"This would include replacement equipment and to the extent that surplus funds are available, for the purchase of new equipment."

Mr Gravett, who is also a parish councillor, hopes for support to form a Friends of Chrishall Playground committee, to coordinate fundraising for the playground and to generate community interest in the maintenance and upkeep on an ongoing basis.

The costs of maintaining the playground is the responsibility of Chrishall Parish Council. However, the council has pressing priorities for other parish assets, and has limited abilities to raise grants.

See https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/chrishall-playground-equipment#start

Or send a cheque payable to Chrishall Parish Council and enclosing a note that the donation is for the Chrishall Playground Appeal, to The Parish Clerk, Chrishall Parish Council, 14 Crawley End, Chrishall  SG8 8QL.

