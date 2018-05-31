Castle Hill Tennis Club in Saffron Walden has re-opened its courts

Tennis Club is open again for play - doubles only if all four are from the same household

Castle Hill Tennis Club in Saffron Walden has re-opened its hard and grass courts.

The current guidance from the Lawn Tennis Association is that singles play is allowed for two players from the same or different households.

But players should maintain their social distance. Doubles is only allowed if all four players are from the same household.

The courts are open to members only but the club welcomes new members and has reduced its membership fees for seniors and families because of the current restrictions.

The club says it welcomes new players at all levels and it has an online system for booking a court.

People are asked to book a court online before playing.

If someone cannot make a session that has been booked, it can also be cancelled online. See the club’s website at www.castlehilltennisclub.co.uk