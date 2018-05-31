Plough Sunday services to take place this weekend

Reverend Janet Nicholls, agricultural chaplain. Photo: SAFFRON PHOTO. Saffron Photo 2017

A vintage plough will be blessed by the Right Reverend Doctor John Perumbalath, the Bishop Bradwell in Thaxted Church to mark Plough Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The service will take place at 11am on January 12 and will be followed by a Ploughman's lunch for all those attending.

Plough Sunday church services celebrate the work of farmers and usually mark the beginning of the agricultural year.

The Thaxted Morris Men will lead the congregation outside for the blessing of a modern plough and tractor as a sign of support for the farming community. Members of Essex Young Farmers Club will attend the service with a grand procession of tractors past the church.

Revd Janet Nicholls, rural advisor and agricultural chaplain for the Diocese of Chelmsford, said: "As Christians, we recognise that working directly with God's creation to feed God's people is holy work. Plough Sunday blessings provide us with the opportunity to affirm and strengthen our farmers in this vital work."