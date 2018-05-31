Advanced search

Police appeal after aggravated burglary in Thaxted

PUBLISHED: 10:08 12 February 2020

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Archant

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in Thaxted on Monday night (February 11).

The appeal comes following reports that four men forced entry to the rear of an address in Dunmow Road at around 9.55pm. A man was punched in the face in the process.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "The men, who were wearing balaclavas, carried out a messy search before leaving with a three-figure sum in cash.

"We are treating the incident as targeted.

"Two of the men have been described as being five feet 10 inches, and all four wore black clothes, including Puffa-style jackets.

"Three of the men have been described as being of a large build, and the other of a skinny build, and they were possibly aged in their 20s."

Should you have any information about the incident, including CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage, please call Braintree CID on 101, quoting crime reference 42/22938/20. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Teenager interrogated following months of damage to cars

Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

XL Mentoring project to transform lives in Saffron Walden

A Level Leisure Studies students Josh Jones, George Peasgood and Jack Skellam present a cheque for £1,000 to headteacher John Hartley and baptist minister John Goddard.

Chocolatier on Channel 4 tonight

Photo: Jamie Oliver/Hill Street UK/Instagram.

Saffron Walden County High School variety show attracts record-breaking audience

Janna Stammeijer playing the Prelude to Bachs Cello Suite No 1

Motorway shut in both directions after museum debris blown by Storm Ciara

Eerie scenes on M11. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police/Twitter @CambsCops.

Most Read

Teenager interrogated following months of damage to cars

Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

XL Mentoring project to transform lives in Saffron Walden

A Level Leisure Studies students Josh Jones, George Peasgood and Jack Skellam present a cheque for £1,000 to headteacher John Hartley and baptist minister John Goddard.

Chocolatier on Channel 4 tonight

Photo: Jamie Oliver/Hill Street UK/Instagram.

Saffron Walden County High School variety show attracts record-breaking audience

Janna Stammeijer playing the Prelude to Bachs Cello Suite No 1

Motorway shut in both directions after museum debris blown by Storm Ciara

Eerie scenes on M11. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police/Twitter @CambsCops.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Teacher struck off after sex with former pupil

Saffron Walden County High School. Picture: Saffron Photo.

Police appeal after aggravated burglary in Thaxted

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Luigi Pirandello’s play to be performed in Italian at St John’s College, Cambridge (with surtitles)

Lucrezia Baldo as Rosa and Joned Sarwar as Lamberto. Picture: GIADA PROIETTO

Why Pirandello’s 1917 comedy about human nature still speaks to us today

Concerned neighbours - Lucrezia Baldo as Rosa and Elizabeth Donnelly as Signora Sirelli.

Saffron Walden Musical Theatre Society present My Fair Lady at Saffron Walden Town Hall

Saffron Walden Musical Theatre Company present My Fair Lady at Saffron Walden Town Hall. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO
Drive 24