Police appeal after aggravated burglary in Thaxted

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in Thaxted on Monday night (February 11).

The appeal comes following reports that four men forced entry to the rear of an address in Dunmow Road at around 9.55pm. A man was punched in the face in the process.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "The men, who were wearing balaclavas, carried out a messy search before leaving with a three-figure sum in cash.

"We are treating the incident as targeted.

"Two of the men have been described as being five feet 10 inches, and all four wore black clothes, including Puffa-style jackets.

"Three of the men have been described as being of a large build, and the other of a skinny build, and they were possibly aged in their 20s."

Should you have any information about the incident, including CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage, please call Braintree CID on 101, quoting crime reference 42/22938/20. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.