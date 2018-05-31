Advanced search

Police appeal after attempted burglary

PUBLISHED: 17:29 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 08 June 2020

Do you know this man? Photo: Essex Police.

Essex Police

Essex Police have released an appeal for information after a man was reported to have broken into a garage attached to a property on Thaxted Road.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “Do you know this man?

“We would like to speak to him in connection to an attempted burglary in Little Sampford, Saffron Walden, on Sunday, May 24, at around 2am.”

Nothing was taken during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Braintree CID on 101. Alternatively, you can use the Essex Police reporting service at https://www.essex.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

