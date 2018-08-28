Police appeal after attempted robbery in Newport

Police are appealing for a witness to come forward after a man was threatened by two men in Newport, who then struck him with their car.

The 29-year-old victim was walking along London Road, Newport, at 5.30am on New Year’s Day when a white Audi A3 stopped next to him.

One of the two men inside the car demanded his watch.

The victim ran off and the car followed him. It struck his leg, knocking him to the ground.

Another driver stopped to help, and the suspects drove off towards Newport.

Investigating officer DC Chris Leslie, of Braintree CID, said: “The other driver took the victim home, but unfortunately did not leave any contact details.

“I’d ask him to please get in touch with me, as he might have important information that could help with my enquiries.

“I’m also keen to speak to anyone else who was in the area at the time and saw what happened.

“The victim was treated in hospital for a broken foot and it’s fortunate he was not more seriously hurt.

“Incidents such as this are rare and any information, however small, could help us find those responsible.”

Contact Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/923/19.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org