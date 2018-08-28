Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police appeal after attempted robbery in Newport

PUBLISHED: 09:20 14 January 2019

Attempted robbery in Newport.

Attempted robbery in Newport.

Archant

Police are appealing for a witness to come forward after a man was threatened by two men in Newport, who then struck him with their car.

The 29-year-old victim was walking along London Road, Newport, at 5.30am on New Year’s Day when a white Audi A3 stopped next to him.

One of the two men inside the car demanded his watch.

The victim ran off and the car followed him. It struck his leg, knocking him to the ground.

Another driver stopped to help, and the suspects drove off towards Newport.

Investigating officer DC Chris Leslie, of Braintree CID, said: “The other driver took the victim home, but unfortunately did not leave any contact details.

“I’d ask him to please get in touch with me, as he might have important information that could help with my enquiries.

“I’m also keen to speak to anyone else who was in the area at the time and saw what happened.

“The victim was treated in hospital for a broken foot and it’s fortunate he was not more seriously hurt.

“Incidents such as this are rare and any information, however small, could help us find those responsible.”

Contact Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/923/19.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal after attempted robbery in Newport

Attempted robbery in Newport.

New owners for The Eight Bells in Saffron Walden

The Eight Bells pub, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Phallic prankster finds novel way to point out pothole problem in Saffron Walden

Phalluses have appeared on Audley End Road in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Tribute to former musical director and founding member of town band

Paul_Judy_Weaver-SWTB

Campaigners call for public’s voice to be heard in pub planning decision

Residents turned out in force to show their support for the Save the Railway Arms Pub campaign. Picture: STRAP

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Football: Saffron Walden PSG girls march to wins

Saffron Walden PSG under-14 girls show off their new away kit

Alice in Wonderland the panto continues at Saffron Walden Town Hall on Friday and Saturday, January 18 and 19.

Alice Bol as the Queen of Hearts in Saffron Players Alice in Wonderland

The Elf King, a brand new pantomime will be at Newport Village Hall from Friday, January 18 to Sunday, January 20

The Elf King is at Newport Village Hall

REVIEW: Mary Poppins Returns is enchanting and will thrill a new generation of fans

Mary Poppins Returns is showing at Saffron Screen

Announcement: Stereophonics to perform in Suffolk as part of Forest Live

Stereophonics to perform at Thetford Forest
Drive 24